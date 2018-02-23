Is Jade Court Chicago's best Chinese restaurant? Phil Vettel digs in.

I’m not prepared to say that Jade Court is the best Chinese restaurant in Chicago, not after the monthlong dive into Chinese dishes the Food & Dining team just concluded (read all about it at chicagotribune.com/cravingchinese).

But I am saying that the 17-month-old restaurant is home to the best Chinese food I’ve had in a long, long time.

You will not find Jade Court in Chinatown, or any other place you might think to look. The restaurant sits on Racine Avenue in University Park, more or less kitty-corner from the UIC Pavilion (the Pavilion’s parking lot is a handy and inexpensive option, and Jade Court validation knocks the price even lower), in a space that over the years was home to Salatino’s, Aldino’s and Rico’s.

The owners are Eddy Cheung and his daughter, Carol, who owned and operated Phoenix restaurant (for my money the most accomplished and forward-thinking restaurant in Chinatown) for 20 years. When the building on Archer Avenue was sold, the Cheungs decided it was time to move.

“Chinatown is so saturated with restaurants, it was harder and harder to keep up,” Carol Cheung said. “Everybody was undercutting us by $1 here, $2 there.”

Relocating into a generations-long destination for Italian food was certainly a bold move, but Cheung said she fell in love with the space. “I liked that it always had been Italian,” she said. “Everything in Chinatown is like banquet-hall decor — lots of red, lots of gold.”

The Cheungs didn’t do much to the dining room. They refinished the oak floors and oak crown molding, and left the pressed-tin ceilings in place. A few booths departed, along with the red-and-white checked tablecloths. A few pieces of abstract art and a treasured piece of Chinese calligraphy hang on the repainted walls.

The menu is typical of most Chinese menus — dozens of poultry, pork, beef, seafood and noodle dishes — but the way to order, as it was for in-the-know Phoenix regulars, is to ask what the kitchen is up to that evening. This is an especially fail-safe option when Carol Cheung is on the floor (which is most of the time), because she’ll come up with suggestions you might never have selected otherwise.

Absent Cheung’s direction, for example, I might never have sampled the roasted cauliflower, tossed with dried chiles, dried shrimp, shallot and garlic. It’s billed as spicy, but it’s only barely so; what you get are intriguing, complexly seasoned florets of still-firm cauliflower.

And I certainly wouldn’t have discovered the shrimp and scrambled eggs, a classic Hong Kong dish of slightly crispy shrimp embedded in eggs the texture of custard. There’s really nothing quite like perfectly scrambled eggs, unless it’s perfectly scrambled eggs with stir-fried shrimp.

Sichuan eggplant was another “we do that one really well” tout, and the half-fingers of flash-fried eggplant do well in an oyster sauce accented with vinegar and chile. (The dish includes a little minced pork, which can be omitted for vegetarians.) BBQ pork jowl was deeply satisfying, offering rich, fatty meat in a molasses-thick honey glaze.

I definitely would have found the shrimp dumplings, pork dumplings and deep-fried shrimp rolls on my own. All are excellent, though the shrimp dumplings feature top-quality shrimp in sizable pieces. (“Some places mince the shrimp,” said Carol Cheung, “but we don’t like that texture.) And I likely would have spotted the excellent Shanghai noodles (with pork and shrimp) because I tend to seek that dish out anyway.

Virtually every Chinese restaurant in the area serves family-style, so the idea of a shared entree is redundant. But let’s call some of Jade Court’s specialties Big Shares because you need at least two companions to tackle them (absent some death-by-stir-fry wish). Peking duck is a two-course, $35 feast starring beautifully pink slices of crispy skinned duck, served with mu shu pancakes or steamed bao and the usual cucumber, scallion and plum sauce tag-alongs, followed by stir-fried shredded duck, duck fried rice or minced duck with lettuce cups.

There’s also typhoon lobster, one of many Hong Kong specials available here (Eddy Cheung hails from there) and at few, if any, other area restaurants. Stir-fried and briefly deep-fried, the lobster is redolent of garlic, aromatic chiles and fish flakes. It’s about the same price as the Peking duck, but varies with lobster size. (My lobster was a 2-pounder and set me back $48.)

The king crab is on my bucket list, after I watched Eddy Cheung bring one out to another table. This market-price monstrosity needs to be ordered three days in advance and is broken into three courses: steamed legs with roasted garlic and cellophane noodles, stir-fried knuckle meat and savory egg custard made from the crab roe. You won’t find this dish on the menu.

On a smaller scale, there’s chopstick-tender beef tenderloin in a house sauce of Worcestershire, tomato and vinegar; and braised fish (boneless grouper, flash-fried and finished with ginger and scallion, over tofu).

There are the usual almond cookies and fortune cookies at dessert, but if you’re craving something sweet, consider the fresh-fruit smoothies, which are thankfully light on added sugar.

Lunch is a very good time to visit the restaurant. In addition to the budget-friendly specials (soup, egg roll, fried-rice entree, $10.95) and Hong Kong-syle cafe rice dishes ($9.95), Jade Court offers dim sum 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day (closed Tuesday). “Originally, we decided we wouldn’t do (dim sum),” Cheung said. “But there was such a clamor, we added it.”

When Jade Court first opened (September 2016), a number of chefs and restaurant owners stopped by, Cheung said. “Everybody said the same thing — ‘well, we hope you make it.’”

I hope so too. Jade Court has an odd little location that has almost zero foot traffic, but every fan of high-level cooking should find his or her way there.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

Jade Court

626 S. Racine Ave.

312-929-4828

jadecourtchicago.com

Tribune rating: Three stars

Open: Lunch and dinner Wednesday to Monday

Prices: Main courses $13.95-$26.95

Noise: Conversation-friendly

Other: BYO; discounted parking in lot across street

Ratings key: Four stars, outstanding; three stars, excellent; two stars, very good; one star, good; no stars, unsatisfactory. The reviewer makes every effort to remain anonymous. Meals are paid for by the Tribune.

