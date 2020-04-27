JACTO BACKPACK SPRAYERS – Efficient and Effective Tools for Applying Disinfectants

( RestaurantNews.com ) Backpack sprayers are highly efficient tools for applying disinfectants to various surfaces and equipment. Jacto, a world leader in portable sprayers, offers products that are ideally suited for this important job.

Why Jacto?

Headquartered in Pompeia, Brazil, Jacto manufactures products that are sold in more that 110+ countries globally and are most often employed in crop-care duties. This means they are designed and equipped to deliver the sprayed product to the target with optimum coverage. Jacto sprayers are not only efficient and effective, they are built to day-in, day-out long-term duty. They are as robust and tough as they are lightweight and comfortable.

Jacto sprayers are compact for easy maneuverability and, thus, able to work in tight places. Plus, all Jacto sprayers come equipped with nozzles that will generate the fine and very-fine droplets necessary for disinfectant application. Jacto nozzles comply with ISO standards; so compliant after-market nozzles may also be installed onto Jacto sprayers.

Jacto’s hand-pump models smoothly attain high pressure levels with minimal pumping. Battery driven models are also available from Jacto and offer up to 25 tanks of spraying between charge.

Jacto offers a professional range of 14 backpack models in both hand-pump and battery powered configurations in 3-, 4- and 5-gallon capacities. Plus, the company supplies one professional-grade 1.3-gallon compression sprayer.

For more information, please see www.jacto.com or contact the company’s USA operation at (503) 885-8723 or info@jacto.com .

At Jacto, quality means accuracy, efficiency, longevity and effectiveness.