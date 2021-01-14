  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Jacob Blake says he didn’t expect to be shot by Kenosha police, shouldn’t have picked up pocketknife

January 14, 2021 | 3:04pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By

"I’m not really worried. I’m walking away from them, so it’s not like they were going to shoot me."