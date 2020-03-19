Jack in the Box Sends Thanks to Community Members by Offering 25% Off

Jack in the Box is thanking community members during this time by offering 25% off your entire order via the Jack in the Box mobile app.

We want to send a note to say ‘thank you.’ Whether you’re at home with your kids, working 29 hour shifts at the hospital or restocking shelves as quickly as possible, everyone deserves a little help. At Jack in the Box we’re here to support our local communities and we want to make sure during this time of uncertainty, we can make things a little easier and offer a helping hand for your meals. To help, Jack’s giving you 25% off your entire order. Stock up on tacos, fries, burgers, shakes and everything else.

As a reminder, the Jack app provides a contactless ordering and payment experience. Simply place your order in the app and select drive-thru. When you get to the speaker box, simply give your name, then pick up your order and go.