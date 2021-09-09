Jack in the Box Selects PAR Technology’s Punchh to Provide Omnichannel Loyalty Solution

Popular quick-service hamburger chain selects leading customer loyalty and engagement platform to enhance digital experience with new programs

New Hartford, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) ParTech, Inc. (PAR) , a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, today announced that Jack in the Box, Inc. has entered into the final implementation phase of PAR’s leading customer loyalty, offers and engagement solution, Punchh , to introduce a new online digital loyalty program for its 2,219 restaurants.

Through the partnership, Punchh, a PAR company, is responsible for updating Jack in the Box’s online ordering interface and adding a loyalty program to provide an upgraded app and digital experience for guests. Punchh will also implement an add-on coupons and promotions module that enables Jack in the Box to send targeted offers to guests outside of its loyalty program, giving the brand’s marketing team the opportunity to supplement the loyalty program with a more robust, holistic promotion layer.

“We are thrilled to have teamed up with Punchh to advance our digital capabilities,” said Ryan Ostrom, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Jack in the Box. “Just like our brand, Punchh lives outside of the box with its streamlined, cutting-edge technology. Jack in the Box is known for spearheading conveniences for our guests, so it’s a perfect fit for us to reach more fans across the country with our crave-worthy offers through Punchh’s loyalty solution.”

Jack in the Box joins Punchh and PAR’s rapidly growing roster of global enterprise brands. Over the last 18 months alone, Punchh has gained 71 new customers, including Taco Bell, CKE, Applebee’s, IHOP, and more. They also support nearly 40 of the top 100 restaurant brands in the United States – more than the rest of the loyalty and engagement market combined.

“Having a frictionless loyalty program is a must for food-service operators to thrive now and into the future,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology Corporation. “We’re proud to partner with Jack in the Box to ensure their brand has the proper solution to enhance their guest experience. With Punchh’s robust loyalty platform, Jack in the Box has been able to implement a seamless and integrated online ordering solution and real-time loyalty engagement strategies that will support future advancements of their loyalty program. It’s an exciting time for the industry, and we are proud to be facilitating a leading omnichannel solution for one of the top brands in the marketplace.”

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with Jack in the Box through their selection of Punchh and are honored to be chosen to support the company’s initiative to improve their customers’ experience,” commented Shyam Rao, Punchh co-founder & CEO. “We look forward to a long-term relationship with Jack in the Box by helping the company leverage advancements in restaurant technology to create a seamless experience for its customers. Jack in the Box has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to improving its business through the use of innovative technology and we are fortunate for the opportunity to partner with them.”

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com .

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., leading SaaS-based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

