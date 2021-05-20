Jack in the Box Names New Vice President of Investor Relations

14-year franchise restaurant industry veteran Chris Brandon, IRC, to join company June 7

San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) continues the strategic transformation of its leadership team with the addition of 14-year franchise restaurant industry veteran Chris Brandon, IRC, as vice president of investor relations, effective June 7, 2021.

Brandon joins Jack in the Box from Domino’s Pizza, where he served in a variety of communication roles over the past 14 years, including most recently as director of investor relations. His past roles at Domino’s included responsibility for legislative affairs as well as media and public relations and franchisee events. Previously, Brandon held various sales and marketing positions with NASCAR between 2003 and 2007.

“Chris has proven his ability to build trusting relationships with key members of the investment community and brings deep knowledge of the franchise restaurant industry, with more than a decade of experience communicating growth strategies,” said CFO Tim Mullany. “I’m confident he will be a valuable addition to our team as we embark on a new growth chapter to extend Jack’s reach within existing markets and into new territories over the coming years.”

Brandon said, “I look forward to sharing Jack in the Box’s exciting story of renewed growth. Jack’s new leadership team is instilling a strong culture of service to its guests and franchisees, and I plan to extend that same approach toward members of the investment community.”

Brandon is a 2002 graduate of the University of Kansas with a journalism degree in strategic communication and a degree in psychology. He also completed a master’s degree in sports business from New York University in 2006. He has been rated as a top IR professional nationally by Institutional Investor and earned the Investor Relations Charter (IRC) certification in 2018.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com .

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goals,” “guidance,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate. These estimates and assumptions involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the potential impacts to our business and operations resulting from the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the success of new products, marketing initiatives and restaurant remodels and drive-thru enhancements; the impact of competition, unemployment, trends in consumer spending patterns and commodity costs; the company’s ability to reduce G&A and operate efficiently; the company’s ability to achieve and manage its planned growth, which is affected by the availability of a sufficient number of suitable new restaurant sites, the performance of new restaurants, risks relating to expansion into new markets and successful franchise development; the ability to attract, train and retain top-performing personnel; litigation risks; risks associated with disagreements with franchisees; supply chain disruption; food-safety incidents or negative publicity impacting the reputation of the company’s brand; increased regulatory and legal complexities, including federal, state and local policies regarding mitigation strategies for controlling the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with the amount and terms of the securitized debt issued by certain of our wholly owned subsidiaries; and stock market volatility. These and other factors are discussed in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K and its periodic reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available online at http://investors.jackinthebox.com or in hard copy upon request. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as the result of new information or otherwise.

Media Contacts:

Kristen Kauffman or Pamela Hughes

kristen@spmcommunications.com or pamela@spmcommunications.com

817-329-3257

The post Jack in the Box Names New Vice President of Investor Relations first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.