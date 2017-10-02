Jack in the Box Launches Fast Food Industry’s First-Ever Ribeye Burger

San Diego, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Industry innovator, Jack in the Box, reveals an industry breakthrough with the introduction of fast food’s first 100% Ribeye Burger. Challenging consumers’ expectations of what’s possible in QSR, Jack in the Box has continued to own unexpected flavors and ingredients to draw consumers through its doors (and drive thru).

“Jack in the Box has a proven track record for exceeding guest expectations,” said Iwona Alter, Chief Marketing Officer at Jack in the Box. “We thrive on challenging convention. While many of our competitors are narrowing menus or following the movement toward craft, we’re focused on giving our customers what they want, when they want it.”

Food lovers now have access to mouth-watering, flavor-packed, juice-dripping pure Ribeye beef and it’s all thanks to Jack. Inspired by the quality of a high-end steakhouse, the Ribeye is available in two distinct and decadent builds.

All American Ribeye:

Begins with a beef patty made from 100% Ribeye meat, red onion and freshly sliced tomato. Next, it’s layered with Provolone cheese, real mayo and hand-leafed spring mix lettuce on top of an artisan potato bun.

The Havarti & Grilled Onion Ribeye:

Features sliced tomato, grilled onions, real mayo, Havarti cheese and a savory red wine glaze sauce which perfectly complements the flavor cues of the premium meat.

With the debut of the Ribeye Burger, Jack in the Box continues its trend of premium, craveable burgers most recently and notably demonstrated by our Smoky Jack and Buttery JackTM burgers. The Ribeye also marks the beginning of an onslaught of innovative new menu items that fans can expect from Jack this year and onward.

“Jack in the Box is proud to spearhead this shift in food culture by introducing fast food’s first Ribeye burger and elevating the overall dining experience,” said Jennifer Kennedy, Director of Product Marketing at Jack in the Box. “This year we will continue prioritizing flavor, unique ingredients and surprising new menu items that satisfy the cravings our consumers did not even know they had.”

Jack’s Ribeye Burgers are available at all participating restaurants for a limited time only. For more information, please visit jackinthebox.com, and connect with Jack on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. Additionally, through a wholly owned subsidiary, the company operates and franchises QDOBA Mexican Eats®, a leader in fast-casual dining, with more than 700 restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. For more information on Jack in the Box and QDOBA, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com or www.qdoba.com.

