Jack in the Box Inc. Announces Departure of CFO, Lance Tucker





San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announced today that Lance Tucker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has provided his intent to resign and will be leaving the company effective within the next six weeks. The company has initiated a search for a new Chief Financial Officer. While the company searches to identify a successor, the senior members of the company’s finance department will assume Tucker’s responsibilities on an interim basis.

Dawn Hooper, the company’s controller, has been appointed to principal financial officer effective on Tucker’s last day. Hooper has been with Jack in the Box Inc. for almost 20 years, with her tenure in leadership positions within finance. She, in conjunction with Sean Bogue, the company’s treasurer, will ensure a smooth transition. Hooper will report to Darin Harris, CEO, until Tucker’s successor is named.

Tucker has been with Jack in the Box Inc. for over two years and was paramount in implementing the company’s securitization.

Darin Harris, CEO, said, “While we have only worked together for a short time, I appreciate Lance’s leadership and strategic thinking. He has made a positive impact on the business and the executive leadership team here at Jack in the Box. We wish him the best of luck and are certain the finance team will be in good hands until his successor is named.”

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,220 restaurants in 21 states. Known as the pioneer of all-day breakfast, and the late night category, Jack in the Box prides itself on being the curly fry in a world of regular fries. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com . If you have media inquiries, please reach out to media@jackinthebox.com .

