J’s Steaks & Subs opens eighth area restaurant, readying another

J’s Steaks & Subs continues to beef up its Lehigh Valley presence.

The regional fast-casual chain, which welcomed its seventh location in June at the Palmer Town Center in Palmer Township, on Tuesday opened its eighth area restaurant at 124 S. Walnut St. in Bath, owner Ed Lozano said.

The space, which previously housed Valleri Pizza & Restaurant, was overhauled to include new flooring, kitchen equipment and more.

J’s, which boasted 50 locations at its peak in the 1980s, is planning to open a ninth restaurant in 30-45 days at the former Wells Fargo bank building at 394 W. Berwick St. in Easton, Lozano said.

“The number of locations seemed to be dwindling to zero when I bought the Bethlehem location a few years ago,” Lozano said shortly after the Palmer restaurant opened. “But J’s is an iconic Lehigh Valley chain and we’re excited to bring it back to life.”

The new 40-seat shop offers J’s full menu, which includes cheesesteaks and hot subs, cold and hot sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, chicken wings, gyros and sides such as fries, onion rings and pierogies.

Meal deals range from the Belly Filler to the Steak Break and chilled treats include smoothies, soft-serve ice cream and Hurricanes (ice cream mixed with candy).

Flavored ginger teas, including mango, strawberry, raspberry and citrus, that Lozano developed will be available within a couple weeks.

The Bath J’s supplements more than a half dozen other area locations, including year-old spots at the Park Plaza in Forks Township and former Uncle Wesley’s bar and grill in Easton.

Lozano, who purchased the franchise from Judith and Chris Fulmer in 2015, also operates J’s in Bethlehem and Lower Nazareth Township, and he franchises two more in Northampton and Telford.

The first J’s was opened in 1968 at 15th and Turner streets in Allentown by butchers Jerald Yanowitz and Joe Williams.

Info: 484-281-3555; jssteaks.com.

