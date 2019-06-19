J House Greenwich Features Motorized Roof by Roll-A-Cover

Greenwich, CT (RestaurantNews.com) Roll-A-Cover recently installed a motorized roof at Tony’s at J House in Greenwich, Connecticut. The motorized retractable roof encloses the outdoor restaurant and bar at Tony’s, J House. Now, patrons can dine on this gorgeous outdoor oasis year-round. The restaurant is booking parties on their outdoor patio space year-round, without concern for inclement weather conditions.

With just the push of a button, the motorized skylight closes, while still allowing for views of the sky. When the weather is perfect, the skylight opens!

If you are staying at J House or in Fairfield County, CT, make sure to stop by Tony’s for a fabulous ambiance and a meal in their outdoor garden sanctuary. The retractable roof adds a wow factor to your dining experience.

https://rollacover.com/galleries/j-house-retractable-roof-greenwich-ct/

