J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood Honored for Workplace Excellence

TDn2KTM Recognizes Top Performers at Global Best Practices Conference

Leawood, KS (RestaurantNews.com) J. Gilbert’s Steaks & Seafood was recently recognized for workplace excellence in fine dining at The Global Best Practices Conference held in Dallas, Texas.

“We are honored to have J. Gilbert’s recognized by TDn2K for best practices in the fine dining segment,” said Mike Archer, chief executive officer of HRI, Inc., parent of J. Gilbert’s. “The team at J. Gilbert’s is constantly striving to raise the bar while always having our guests’ needs and best interests at heart.” Archer continued, “For us, it’s about making a difference every day, whether it’s a simple smile, taking notice of a special occasion or preparing the perfect dish. It’s the small moments that mean the most.”

According to Archer, there is a correlation between how Guests feel when they are in a J. Gilbert’s and how the restaurants perform. Archer may be correct. J. Gilbert’s is enjoying its 37th straight quarter of positive comparable sales, an unprecedented accomplishment in the fine dining industry. “I truly believe our results are a reflection of our team and our culture at J. Gilbert’s,” added Archer.

The name J. Gilbert’s is a tribute to the renowned Joe Gilbert, a legendary restaurateur who both embodied and pioneered hospitality. “It was Joe’s legacy that was honored with this award,” said Archer. “To this day, we do hospitality Mr. Joe’s way. He was adamant about learning — and using — people’s names and knowing the story for every team member and Guest. He was known for his handwritten notes, writing some twenty a day. With his signature black felt marker, he would pen notes acknowledging anniversaries, birthdays and accomplishments.”

“It was truly an honor to be recognized among these amazing nominees,” added Courtney Martinez, vice president of talent and human resources for HRI, Inc. “We are excited about our future growth and the opportunities that will become available for our talented leaders.”

There are currently six J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood restaurants located in Kansas City, Columbus, St. Louis, Glastonbury (Connecticut), McLean (Virginia) and the newest addition in Omaha.

According to TDn2K, nominees were evaluated based on their results in hourly and management retention, compensation, diversity, year-over-year improvement and initiatives in the areas of community involvement and sustainable business practices.

About J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood

Named for the legendary Kansas City restaurateur Joe Gilbert, our top rated, award-winning steak and seafood restaurant stands as a hometown tribute to the hospitality icon himself. Operated like a boutique steakhouse, we serve Midwestern raised USDA Prime Black Angus beef cooked over an open wood-fire grill, presented with the same inviting service and warmth for which Mr. Gilbert was known. J. Gilbert’s is known for stellar service, a cozy bar scene with amazing craft cocktails, quality cuts of beef and exceptional seafood preparation, all served in a luxe yet warm atmosphere.

J. Gilbert’s is owned and operated by Leawood, Kansas-based HRI, Inc. who owns and operates several concepts from a casual bar concept (TBD Bar + Social) to polished casual (Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar and Make Room for Truman) to fine dining (J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood, Bristol Seafood Grill and Devon Seafood + Steak.). For more information, please visit www.jgilberts.com.

About GBPC

The Global Best Practices Conference is produced by TDn2KTM. Held in Dallas, Texas, this event is a gathering of hundreds of restaurant industry c-suite leadership brought together to tackle some of the most challenging obstacles facing the restaurant industry.

Contact:

Amy Freshwater

amyfreshwater@jgilberts.com

972-400-1238