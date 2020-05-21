J. Bookwalter Winery and Fiction Restaurant Now Offering Wine and Food via Digital Ordering and Contact-Free Takeout, Curbside and Delivery Convenience

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, J. Bookwalter aims to provide greater convenience to customers in the Tri-City area.

Richland, WA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Restaurant customers in the Tri-City area seeking convenience of food and wine available via digital ordering amid the COVID-19 health crisis now have award-winning favorite J. Bookwalter Wines and its accompanying restaurant Fiction as options. J. Bookwalter recently launched Order One Maverick , the leading online and mobile ordering product by Restaurant Revolution Technologies (Revolution), on the J. Bookwalter website. Even though J. Bookwalter’s tasting and dining rooms are closed, customers can order food and wine online for take-out, including contactless curbside pick-up.

J. Bookwalter’s Order One Maverick launch also included the roll-out of Revolution’s delivery enablement product, Ground Control, which provides J. Bookwalter’s customers the ability to select delivery direct from the J. Bookwalter’s website, www.bookwalterwines.com , subsequently fulfilled by DoorDash . J. Bookwalter captures the customer information, customers can earn loyalty points from J. Bookwalter’s new loyalty program and the delivery is completed on better economics for J. Bookwalter (compared to high commissions to the delivery service providers when customers go through the delivery service marketplaces).

“Implementing digital ordering and delivery was a priority for us for 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic made it an immediate necessity. We connected with Revolution and within 36 hours Revolution had provided us a demonstration of the Order One Maverick product, executed an attractive contract and had built our ordering site, including the ability to take credit card payments. They also included a new loyalty program for our customers,” said John Bookwalter, President of J. Bookwalter. “Our wine and restaurant customers deserve the best overall experience. Order One Maverick provides the most convenient ways for our customers to order and provides the experience our customers deserve. And, Revolution provides fast, professional service. Great partners!”

The timing of the launch during the health crisis compelled the Revolution and J. Bookwalter teams to create a specific menu that includes alcohol and wine and beer sales to meet customer demand and optimize sales.

“It is rewarding to enable a prestigious and award-winning winery and restaurant with digital ordering during this difficult economic environment,” said Brad Duea, CEO of Revolution. “J. Bookwalter can now engage and delight their customers off-premise, given their dining room and tasting rooms are closed to the public. They now have an ordering solution they can use to grow their off-premise business during and after this pandemic.”

Revolution’s Order One ordering platform offers two distinct products, Order One Maverick and Order One Enterprise. Order One Maverick is a new product that allows Revolution to rapidly deploy an ordering site for a restaurant client and then gives that restaurant tools to allow them to rapidly change and control their offerings, promotions and overall customer ordering experience.

Revolution, with its Order One platform, is an innovative leader in the digital ordering space and the platform includes the following key features:

A fully branded presentation of menus with real-time updates based on menu item availability.

Monitoring of submitted orders from start to finish and providing order management protection. If there’s a problem, such as credit card processing failures, Order One, along with its live issue monitoring and order resolution team, will troubleshoot in real-time and ensure customer satisfaction.

Capturing customer data for a comprehensive look at all ordering channels and necessary data to drive revenue and make crucial business decisions.

Group ordering capabilities to have a group order managed, submitted and paid for by a single payer or multiple payers.

Repeat ordering capabilities for customers to quickly repeat previously placed or favorited orders at a click of a button for fast and easy reordering.

Social media login and sharing capabilities for customers to easily sync and login via social media accounts and directly share menu items, favorites and other content across social platforms.

party integrations with POS, loyalty, gift card, payment processing, marketing and analytics partner technologies. A Ground Control option that enables delivery enablement capabilities providing customers the opportunity to order directly from the restaurant’s website and opt for delivery fulfilled by third party delivery services like DoorDash.

For information about J. Bookwalter, please see www.bookwalterwines.com . For information on Revolution and its Order One platform, visit rrtusa.com .

About J. Bookwalter

J. Bookwalter specializes in producing some of Washington’s finest wines through meticulous winemaking and exceptional vineyard sources. The winery’s tasting room in Richland includes a full-service restaurant, Fiction @ J. Bookwalter, and was named one of the best tasting rooms in the United States by Sunset magazine. J. Bookwalter also has a modern tasting studio in Woodinville.

About Restaurant Revolution Technologies

RRT Holdings, LLC (Revolution) is the off-premise partner for restaurants nationwide. Through its Order One platform, it provides a unified web, mobile and voice order management software platform that seamlessly integrates into restaurant point of sale systems. Revolution’s delivery enablement programs fulfilled by DoorDash, marketplace order insertion services, backend services and data capture capabilities allow restaurants to seamlessly serve off-premise orders and provide a premium, branded start-to-finish experience for their customers. Learn more at www.rrtusa.com or follow on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

John R. Bookwalter

J. Bookwalter Wines

john@bookwalterwines.com