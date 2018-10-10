Ivanhoe's Stir restaurant closes, another victim to location

The Stir restaurant has closed in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village, just seven months after it opened.

The restaurant, co-owned by former Dallas Cowboy Kadeem Edwards and local restaurateur Blake Levison, hasn’t opened since it closed Sunday night. Levison said Tuesday night it was closing for good.

It’s been a tough go for restaurants at that location, after a string of restaurants over the last few years have closed including Nova, a diner called Brian’s and Elliott’s Public House.

The space at corner of Virginia Ave. and Orange Ave. has a small parking lot, but is surrounded by other thriving businesses and a new mid-rise apartment building in the works.

Stir served a menu of varied American-style dishes such as shrimp and grits, braised short ribs and pork puff pastry. Orlando Sentinel food writer Lauren Delgado said in an August review that Stir “failed to inspire.”

Levison declined to give a reason behind the closure.

The restaurant has been listed for sale by property owner Mark Stillman, who has been a partner in several restaurant projects.

