ItsaCheckmate and Grubhub Make Digital Ordering and Menu Management Even Easier for Restaurant Owners

Menus and Orders Through Grubhub can now be Streamlined by ItsaCheckmate, Simplifying Menu Management and Removing the Need for Multiple Tablets

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) ItsaCheckmate , the world’s leading technology provider for streamlining digital orders and menus, announced today an [expanded] partnership with Grubhub , a leading online food delivery marketplace. As part of the improved experience for restaurant owners, ItsaCheckmate added Grubhub to its line of digital ordering platforms, making it easy for restaurant staff to manage their Grubhub menus and orders in one spot.

Now, ItsaCheckmate can help restaurateurs using Grubhub save time and costs of labor while reducing order errors. ItsaCheckmate automatically ingests digital orders and prints them out just like in-house orders, negating the need for busy staff to manually punch in orders from a tablet into the POS. ItsaCheckmate eliminates the need for tablets altogether, as it allows staff to manage digital menus directly from their Point of Sale (POS) system. Menu changes are reflected on ordering platforms like Grubhub almost instantaneously.

“We’re excited about our enhanced integration with Grubhub, making it easier than ever for restaurants to streamline their menus and orders directly within their existing Point of Sale systems,” said Vishal Agarwal, founder and CEO of ItsaCheckmate. “We are fortunate to be working with such a professional team who are as passionate as we are about helping restaurants succeed. We look forward to continuing to grow this partnership.”

“We are constantly hearing from our restaurant operators that they are busier now than ever before and that streamlining operations on one POS is crucial for the success of their front of house operations,” said Steven Delzell, director, restaurant integration partnerships at Grubhub. “With this integration, restaurants can spend more time focusing on delivering a better 360° customer experience knowing that any menu changes or updates that are made will be reflected quickly and accurately on their Grubhub managed channels.”

“Partnering with ItsaCheckmate and Grubhub has transformed our ability to provide even better service, especially for our delivery operations. In a world that has been characterized by chaos, their common sense approach to integrate delivery systems with our Point of Sale has allowed us to do what we do best – satisfy our customer’s cravings for hot and tasty food. In addition to the stable technology, the service levels offered by ItsaCheckmate team has helped us stay on top of everything delivery,” says Steve Foreman, Director, Operations Services, White Castle Management Co.

Grubhub joins ItsaCheckmate’s growing family of restaurant ordering platform integrations, currently 75+ platform-strong. ItsaCheckmate’s 10,000+ global restaurant clients include small “mom-and-pops” to major chains like Arby’s, Five Guys, and Buffalo Wild Wings. To get started, please visit here .

About ItsaCheckmate

ItsaCheckmate allows restaurateurs to focus on what matters: serving up delicious food and delightful dining experiences. With ItsaCheckmate, operators can toss the tablets in a drawer and control their online orders and menus straight from their POS – updating everything from item availability to pricing – resulting in higher profits, reduced order errors, and happier staff and customers. ItsaCheckmate proudly works with 10,000+ global restaurant locations, 50+ POS systems, and 75+ ordering platforms including Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub, and many more. For more information, visit www.itsacheckmate.com .

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY, NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 32 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities. For more information, visit www.grubhub.com .

About White Castle

White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today, White Castle owns and operates more than 360 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers’ cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com .

Contact:

Stefan Hertzberg, VP, Partnerships

888-248-7022

stefan@itsacheckmate.com

The post ItsaCheckmate and Grubhub Make Digital Ordering and Menu Management Even Easier for Restaurant Owners first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.