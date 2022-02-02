It's Pi Day, so try our favorite pie recipes from grasshopper to coconut cream

On Pi day (3.14) we celebrate with some of our favorite pie recipes we've featured.

———

CARIBBEAN MUD PIE

Yield: 8 servings

1/2 stick (1/4 cup) butter

3/4 cup brown sugar

3 eggs

12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips, melted

2 teaspoons instant coffee powder

1 teaspoon rum extract

2 tablespoons rum

1/3 cup shredded or flaked coconut

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup coarsely broken walnuts

9-inch pie shell

1/2 cup walnut halves for decoration

Whipped cream, optional

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, use a mixer to beat together butter and sugar until fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time. Add melted chocolate, instant coffee, rum extract, rum and coconut. Stir in flour and broken walnuts; pour into pie shell. Top with remaining 1/2 cup walnut halves. Bake 25 minutes. Cool. Top with whipped cream, if desired.

Per serving: 595 calories; 36 g fat; 15 g saturated fat; 85 mg cholesterol; 8 g protein; 66 g carbohydrate; 46 g sugar; 5g fiber; 138 mg sodium; 63 mg calcium.

Recipe by Wayne Fick

CARAMEL BROWN BUTTER WALNUT PIE

Yield: 8 servings

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons salt, divided

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, divided, plus more for top crust

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, cut into large cubes and chilled until ice cold

1/4 cup plus 2 to 3 tablespoons ice water

3/4 cup quick or old-fashioned rolled oats (not instant)

11/2 cups coarsely chopped walnuts

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup dark brown sugar, firmly packed

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup heavy cream, plus more for wash

3/4 cup dark corn syrup

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) melted butter, browned until golden and nutty smelling

1 tablespoon vanilla

Note: You can use a store-bought pie crust for this recipe. Skip the first 2 steps.

1. Put flour, 1 teaspoon of the salt and 1 tablespoon of the granulated sugar in food processor; pulse a couple of times to blend. Add the chilled butter and pulse 3 or 4 times, leaving some small chunks. Add 1/4 cup of the ice water and pulse to blend. Add more ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until dough looks like crumbs the size of tiny pearls and sticks together when pressed with fingers.

2. Pour dough onto a large piece of waxed paper and mold into a ball. Split dough in half, roll each into a ball and flatten each into a disk. Wrap each in waxed paper and refrigerate for 30 to 60 minutes.

3. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

4. Spread oats in a single layer on an ungreased baking sheet. Cook until they look tan and smell nutty, about 10 minutes. Set aside to cool. Spread walnuts in a single layer on an ungreased baking sheet and bake, stirring occasionally, until they are crisp, have darkened a bit and smell toasty, about 8 to 10 minutes. Set aside to cool.

5. Roll out top crust and cut 5 strips with a fluted pastry wheel or knife. Use the rest to form a variety of fall leaves of your choice. Refrigerate until ready to use.

6. Roll out bottom crust and fit into a 9-inch pie plate. Crimp edges as desired. Use parchment paper or spray a sheet of foil with cooking spray and place sprayed side down on top of crust. Fill with dried beans or pie weights and blind bake the bottom crust 20 minutes. Carefully remove foil and weights, repairing any tears with a small piece of leftover dough and bake another 10 minutes until golden. Remove from oven and set aside.

7. In a large bowl, thoroughly mix together the eggs, the remaining 1/2 cup granulated sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of salt, heavy cream, corn syrup, toasted oats, toasted walnuts, browned butter and vanilla. Pour into the prebaked pie shell.

8. Place on a foil-lined baking sheet and bake pie for 30 minutes. Leave oven on. Lay the lattice across the top corner of the pie surface, working quickly because pie is hot. Lightly brush leaves with cream and sprinkle with granulated sugar, then place leaves decoratively on top, around and overlapping some of lattice. Return to oven and bake 20 to 30 more minutes until knife inserted into outer edge comes out clean and decorative top crust is golden brown.

9. Serve room temperature with softly whipped cream or vanilla or cinnamon ice cream.

Per serving: 873 calories; 57 g fat; 27 g saturated fat; 178 mg cholesterol; 11 g protein; 84 g carbohydrate; 52 g sugar; 3 g fiber; 524 mg sodium; 82 mg calcium.

GRASSHOPPER PIE

Yield: 6 to 8 servings

1 1/4 cups chocolate wafer crumbs

3/4 cup granulated sugar, divided

1/3 cup melted butter

1 envelope gelatin

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup cold water

3 eggs, separated

1/4 cup green crème de menthe

2 tablespoons cognac or crème de cacao

1 cup heavy cream, whipped

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

2. Mix the chocolate crumbs, 1/4 cup of the sugar and the melted butter. Press the mixture against the bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Bake 5 minutes and chill.

3. Off the heat, combine in the top of a double boiler the gelatin, 1/4 cup of the sugar and the salt. Stir in the water and blend in egg yolks, one at a time. Place the mixture over boiling water, stirring constantly until gelatin is dissolved and mixture thickens slightly, 4 to 5 minutes.

4. Remove the mixture from the heat and stir in the crème de menthe and cognac. Chill, stirring occasionally, until mixture has a consistency resembling unbeaten egg white.

5. Beat the egg whites until stiff but not dry, then gradually stir in the remaining 1/4 cup sugar. Continue beating until whites are very stiff. Fold them into the gelatin mixture. Fold in the whipped cream and turn mixture into chocolate crumb shell. Chill until firm.

Per serving (based on 6): 380 calories; 23 g fat; 13 g saturated fat; 131 mg cholesterol; 5 g protein; 36 g carbohydrate; 30 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 179 mg sodium; 39 mg calcium.

Recipe from New York Times, 1963

CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE

Yield: 8 servings

3 eggs, separated

1 cup granulated sugar, divided

5 tablespoons all-purpose flour or 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups milk, scalded

2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

1 baked (9-inch) pie crust

2 tablespoons butter

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla, divided

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Slightly beat the egg yolks; set aside.

2. In a medium pot over medium heat, mix together 2/3 cup of the sugar, flour and salt; gradually stir in milk and chocolate and cook until chocolate melts and mixture thickens, about 10 minutes. Stir a very small amount into the egg yolks; stir another very small amount into the yolks, and keep adding and stirring until the eggs are hot (you will have added about 1/4 of the milk mixture). Gradually pour the yolks back into the thickened milk and cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add butter and 1 teaspoon of the vanilla and cool slightly; pour through a fine-mesh strainer into baked pie crust.

3. Combine egg whites, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and cream of tartar in a large bowl and beat to stiff peaks. Gradually beat in the remaining 1/3 cup sugar. Spread this meringue on top of the pie and bake until delicately brown, about 15 minutes. Cool on a wire rack and then chill in refrigerator.

Per serving: 342 calories; 15 g fat; 7 g saturated fat; 83 mg cholesterol; 7 g protein; 46 g carbohydrate; 32g sugar; 1 g fiber; 288 mg sodium; 86 mg calcium.

Adapted by Florence Pikrone from “America’s Cook Book” by the New York Herald Tribune Home Institute, 1943.