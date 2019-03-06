It's the perfect time of year for a fish fry

One fish, two fish, red fish, more fish! For some, the better part of March and April marks a time of Lent, when seafood often takes center stage. This is part of why nationally recognized dining offerings like Morton's Steakhouse, Rubio's, Romano's Macaroni Grill, Bonefish Grill and others are offering specialty seafood dishes. But, you don't need to commemorate Lent to enjoy the bounty of the sea. In fact, with the natural provisions found in springtime produce, it's the perfect time for anyone, anywhere to get their fish fry on with family and friends.

HERE'S A FISH, THERE'S A FISH ...

One of the best ways to entertain pescatarian style is to host a fish fry.

Many people wonder if there's a fish that lends itself better to the frying pan. There are actually several, but common varieties include cod, haddock, tilapia and catfish. Although there are many recipes to coat and crisp various catches of the day, most require simple ingredients with easy-to-follow instructions.

The Spruce Eats (TheSpruceEats.com), for example, instructs hosts to coat one of the previously mentioned fish with a mixture of flour, salt, pepper and paprika. After the fish is properly dipped and coated, it can then be transferred to a skillet with oil heated to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Simply fry the fish on each side for five minutes, place on a plate topped with a paper towel after frying, and then transfer to a plate when ready.

When serving fish, make sure you don't forget the most essential accompaniment - the dipping sauce! Or, even better - sauces.

While tartar sauce, malt vinegar and remoulade sauce are notable favorites, there's always room for creativity. Try preparing the tbsp. (tablespoon.com) Sriracha fish-fry dip comprised of sour cream, mayonnaise, fresh-squeezed lemon, roasted red pepper, finely chopped dill pickle, salt, pepper and a couple of tablespoons of Sriracha.

For a more complex fish fry option, take note from the seasonal Romano's Macaroni Grill's Italian Fish Fry menu item. This recipe combines beer-battered sole, shrimp and calamari.

SIPS AND SIDES

Of course, no fish fry is complete without plenty of sides. Many traditional fish fry gatherings include some kind of potato dish. Again, this can be as simple as serving up home fries or potato wedges, or something akin to a potato salad.

Martha Stewart's potato and pickled beet salad, for example, adds a twist to traditional potato salad by incorporating pickled beets, onion, celery seed and brine.

Other popular friends to the fish fry: coleslaw, hushpuppies and corn.

To satiate your guests' thirsts, beer and limeade are often fish-fry staples. For a spring limeade, incorporate strawberries. Two Peas and Their Pod (twopeasandtheirpod.com) suggests blending fresh strawberries in a food processor and combining to fresh lime juice, water, ice and sugar for a refreshing treat.

Since certain apples are in season during the spring, consider serving an apple crumble, apple tart or other tangy apple treats.

Another standard Southern fish fry dessert includes a delectable coconut cake dessert.

SAILS AND PAILS

One of the best things about a fish fry is the fun and entertainment to be had. A hostess can choose from a number of themes and activities that won't break the bank.

If weather permits, the backyard can serve as basecamp for all manner of fish-fry festivities. For a step up to the famous bean-bag toss, challenge partygoers of all ages with an upright-height differential. Assign a point value to each bean-bag opening. The participant with the highest point value wins.

Children of all ages will love an opportunity to fish. Set up a kid-sized pool filled with magnetic fish. You can purchase relatively affordable fake fish on Amazon.com. Simply affix each fish with a magnet and create corresponding magnets attached to makeshift fishing poles.

For those without ample (or any) backyard space, or for areas of the country not yet primed for pleasant outdoor weather, try taking a more nautical approach to your fish fry.

Galvanized pails full of to-go beverages and snacks are perfectly paired with a few sheets or canvas to serve as seafaring sails. Set up go fish card stations and Haktoys Fishing Game Toy Set with Single-Layer Rotating Board (available on amazon.com for $14.95).