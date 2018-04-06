It's Opening Day for some Wrigleyville restaurants too

It’s ring in the new and ring in the old around Wrigley Field this season, as a wave of new restaurants prepares to open across the street (and down the block) from the Friendly Confines.

Many of the newcomers, however, feel like old friends. The mix includes copies of restaurants that already exist elsewhere in the city, some well-known Chicago chefs and restaurateurs, and one family taking maximum advantage of its now-popular surname.

As fans gear up for the Cubs’ home opener April 9, they’ll arrive to an expanding selection of new dining options. A few are open already, a couple more hope to join in before too long, and one concept is already saying “Wait until next year.”

Here’s the lineup:

Big Star

Opening Day: Open since April 2

“Clark and Patterson” will never replace “Clark and Addison” in Wrigleyville lore, but there should be plenty of action at Clark Street and Patterson Avenue, where Big Star occupies the Hotel Zachary’s northern end. This marks the first Wrigley-area foray for One Off Hospitality Group (Avec, Blackbird, Nico Osteria, Publican, many more). Fans of the perpetually packed Big Star in Wicker Park will find a lot more elbow room at the Wrigleyville location, which can seat nearly 300 in its cavernous interior, plus another 80 at the sidewalk cafe. When weather permits, windows disappear to create an open-air atmosphere. As at the original, margaritas, whiskey and lots of beer will be poured, and tacos (on made-daily tortillas) will abound — though there’s a nacho-ish Big Star Hot Chips dish that’s unique to this location. (See Bill Daley’s preview story for more details.) 3640 N. Clark St.

West Town Bakery + Tap

Opening Day: Open since April 3

West Town Bakery plus bar program equals Wrigley hit? That’s the hope of the Fifty/50 Restaurant Group (Steadfast, Portsmith, Homestead on the Roof, more), which opened West Town Bakery + Tap just to the right of the Hotel Zachary’s entrance. Executive pastry chef Chris Teixeira’s extraordinary doughnuts, croissants and cruffies (muffins made with croissant dough) are in place, along with breakfast sandwiches and Cubs-themed cake balls and Goat’s Blood, a Cubs-themed coffee blend (on the fruity side, for those who notice such things). More potent drinks include boozy shakes, local beers on tap and cocktails. 3630 N. Clark St.

Mordecai

Opening Day: April 7

Matthias Merges’ Folkart Restaurant Management (A10, Billy Sunday, Gideon Sweet, Old Irving Brewing) is behind this two-story restaurant, whose second-level patio overlooks The Park at Wrigley (within which you’ll find Lucky Dorr, another Folkart concept) and its jumbo video screen. Named for Hall of Fame pitcher Mordecai “Three Finger” Brown (who mangled his throwing hand in a farm-machinery accident and still helped the Cubs to two World Series titles), Mordecai will offer “an exceptional cocktail experience” (per Merges), a deep list of aged spirits, and a menu (by Michelin-starred chef Jared Wentworth) designed to complement the cocktails. 3630 N. Clark St.

Smoke Daddy

Opening Day: April 9

If you’re a fan of the smoked meats and in-house sauces at Smoke Daddy on Division Street, you’ll love the Smoke-Daddy-on-steroids Hotel Zachary location, which can seat 300 in a two-story, 8,000-square-foot space. Like Mordecai, the second floor will have a terrace overlooking The Park at Wrigley. The menu will include all the well-loved favorites, such as the Daddy-O sandwich with sliced brisket, and a new item known as the Big City Eats, a $49 platter of spare and baby-back ribs, half chicken, two smoked meats, and three sides. The family-style brunch, $19, will be available Saturday and Sunday. 3630 N. Clark St.

Union Full Board and Tinker to Evers

Opening Day: May 2018

It’ll be an early- to mid-season call-up for this restaurant and cocktail lounge, set to open inside the boutique Wheelhouse Hotel (the original opening date was moved back a month). From the folks behind Union Pizzeria, with city and Evanston locations), the 60-seat Union Full Board will feature its signature square-cut, Detroit-style pizzas (how could it not?) but also a sophisticated menu of small plates. Downstairs, the 40-seat Tinker to Evers (referencing two-thirds of the legendary Cubs double-play combination) will offer an upscale cocktail program. One might worry that a boutique-size restaurant and bar will be overwhelmed by all its 300-seat neighbors. But you have to figure a place called Tinker to Evers has a chance. 3475 N. Clark St.

Dutch & Doc’s

Opening Day: Summer 2018

Hopefully in time for the All-Star break, but certainly in time for any postseason action, Dutch & Doc’s will become the 19th concept in the rapidly expanding portfolio of the Boka Group (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Bellemore, GT Fish & Oyster and a whole lot more). The two-story restaurant sits on the northwest corner of Clark and Addison streets (in the Hotel Zachary building but not connected to the hotel itself), its second-floor windows looking directly at the Wrigley Field marquee. The 200-seater is posited as an American brasserie, with a steak, seafood and pasta menu overseen by executive chef Chris Pandel (who’s also chef at Swift & Sons, another Boka property, and the two may have a few dishes in common). The restaurant takes its name from two of baseball’s most popular nicknames; over the years, 14 Cubs have had the nickname Dutch (not including onetime Cubs broadcaster Ronald “Dutch” Reagan), and nine had the nickname Doc. 3600 N. Clark St.

Rizzo’s Bar & Inn

Opening Day: Open since August 2017

This will be the first full season for this sports bar, which is owned by a family named Rizzo but utterly unrelated to the Cubs’ first baseman. There is no actual inn, but there is a glass-roof dining space with high-top tables and picnic benches, a pub menu with such signatures as the $90, 72-ounce Notorious burger and something called Trash Can Nachos. And TV screens all over the place. 3658 N. Clark St.

Unnamed Maddon-Mantuano Restaurant

Opening Day: February 2019

The initial hope was that this joint venture between Cubs manager Joe Maddon and Spiaggia proprietor Tony Mantuano would be open in time for the playoffs (should the Cubs qualify), but Mantuano says that notion is gone. “We’re moving full steam on the last design stages,” he said, “but we’re not going to try to rush it; we want to do it right.” When open, the unnamed restaurant (but how can you keep the Maddon name off the door?) will occupy a two-story space in The Park at Wrigley, featuring open-fire cooking and an Italian menu with some Polish dishes, including, said Mantuano, “the best (extreme emphasis) pierogi you’ve ever had.”

