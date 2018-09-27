It's Oktoberfest! What happened to German beer culture in Chicago?

At Laschet’s Inn, it’s almost as if American beer never happened.

Among nearly 50 beers available at the venerable North Side German restaurant, exactly one is American-made: Miller Lite, whose presence is whispered at the bottom of the menu, alongside the nonalcoholic beers. (The indignity!)

Everything else at Laschet’s is imported. Most of it is German — or Austrian or Czech, which are rooted in similar traditions.

That includes all 12 drafts, seven of which pour classics at least vaguely familiar to American palates — Hofbrau, Stiegl and Hacker Pschorr among them — and five that rotate with the seasons: malty maibock in spring; bright, refreshing kolsch in summer; fresh Oktoberfest this time of year; and dark, hearty doppelbock and dunkelweizen in winter.

On a recent Thursday evening, almost every table at Laschet’s was occupied — with families, solo diners and well-dressed people just arriving from work. They sat with tall mugs filled with BBK, a slightly sweet pilsner that is the restaurant’s top-selling beer. They discussed the merits of Grevensteiner’s zwickel (a more malt-forward take on the unfiltered pilsner) versus Stiegl’s (drier and absolute perfection). They ordered Julius Echter Hefe-Weisse, a creamy hefeweizen rife with notes of banana and light clove, and plenty of half-liters of Oktoberfest.

Bud and Bud Light, Corona and Modelo, PBR and any IPA need not apply.

“It’s why our customers come to us,” said Scott Seisser, bar manager at Laschet’s. “If they wanted an IPA or a craft beer, there are places for it. We’re a German place. We do German things.”

Few things are more German than beer.

But although German beer remains the star at Lachet’s, it is adjusting to its evolving role in the local and national beer landscapes.

Back in the 1970s, when the U.S. was home to fewer than 100 mostly similar breweries, German imports, along with beer from England, Belgium and a handful of other countries, were the alternative — the nation’s original craft beer, in a sense.

Today the U.S. is approaching 7,000 breweries, about 150 of which are in and around Chicago. A new generation of drinkers is embracing a new array of options: craft beer, Mexican imports, wine and spirits, flavored malt beverages, hard seltzers and legal marijuana. German imports have been among the categories to suffer most; according to Chicago-based market research firm IRI Worldwide, dollar sales of German imports are down nearly 10 percent this year nationally, just as they were a year ago.

Chicago has a front row seat for the decline. Once rife with cozy, dim places like Laschet’s, the city’s roster of German bars and restaurants has dipped “from maybe 45 to about a dozen” during the past 20 years, said Monica Felix, museum and collections manager at DANK Haus, a German-American cultural center in Lincoln Square. The most recent loss was particularly stinging: The legendary Chicago Brauhaus closed in December after anchoring German culture for 52 years.

“People remembered celebrating birthdays and anniversaries there,” Felix said. “Christmases and Oktoberfest.”

Yet Chicago’s German beer culture stubbornly, pridefully chugs on. Though it only tends to enter the American consciousness this time of year — the original Munich Oktoberfest runs Sept. 22 to Oct. 7 — it remains on display year-round at Laschet’s and beyond, including a trio of nearby bars: Resi’s Bierstube, Huettenbar and Carola’s Hansa Clipper, where the meager domestic offerings (Miller Lite and Miller Genuine Draft) come with an admonishment on the chalkboard menu: “You are in a German bar … get over it.”

There are also a handful of modern takes on German beer, including The Radler in Logan Square and Funkenhausen, which opened last month in West Town. Funkenhausen pours entirely imported beer on draft — all German, except one Austrian brand. About half the draft beer served by The Radler is craft that comes from within 50 miles of the restaurant, and the other half is German, Austrian or Czech.

When launching The Radler five years ago, co-owner Adam Hebert was at once taking a calculated risk — craft beer was ascendant and built largely on the next IPA — while also scratching his own personal itch. He is a dedicated fan of German beer who thought a gamble on faultless drinkability couldn’t fail.

“We were flooded with IPAs at the time, and when you picked something up, it could be absolutely stellar or complete garbage,” Hebert said. “As much fun as that is to try a bunch of stuff, at the end of the day on my patio after a hard day of work, I wanted something clean and dependable that’s delicious.”

Yet German beer is no monolith. It is lagers and ales. It is light and dark. It is easy drinking and profoundly complex. It is large brewing companies and smaller, more artisanal purveyors. It is often a superior alternative to Bud and Miller, but welcome relief for those fatigued by craft beer’s boldness, bitterness, sweetness and occasional inconsistency.

If there’s anything German beer tends not to be, it’s inconsistent. Its proponents laud it as some of the most stable and well-built beer in the world — from the largest producers to the smallest — and argue that its renown has unjustifiably suffered in the U.S. amid the rise of craft beer.

Even The Beer Temple bar and bottle shop, regarded as a vanguard of Chicago craft beer, maintains a curated selection of German beers that appeal mostly to a small and dedicated fan base.

“I love German beers,” The Beer Temple founder Chris Quinn said. “They still dominate the lager world from a quality and purity standpoint, and their wheat ales are still among the best.”

German beer is at once distinct from American craft brewing — boozy stouts or IPAs? Nein! — but also very much a source of inspiration. There has been a resurgence of American interest in lagers with depth and character in recent years; craft breweries from large (Firestone Walker, in Paso Robles, Calif.) to small (Chicago’s Spiteful Brewing) have waded in.

Though the largest German brewers haven’t seen a surge of interest (as evidenced by recent sales figures), the smaller ones have, said Samu Rahn, a key account and brand manager at Louis Glunz Beer, one of the city’s primary distributors of imported beer.

“It seems to be a full circle, in a sense, where American craft consumers have run the gamut of extremity — palate-wrecking double IPAs, Warheads-level kettle sours, pastry stouts — and are now returning to balance, consistency and repeatability as the benchmarks for quality,” Rahn said.

While Rahn has seen a modest uptick in interest in German, Austrian and Czech imports, he said beers from those countries also continue to suffer from an ingrained craft beer mindset that “fresh and local” is inherently better.

“Too often a fresher, but lesser American offering is chosen over a superior import that many younger breweries are trying to emulate,” he said.

The Germans have been brewing for so long, he said, that a 6-month-old German lager that has been properly packaged and maintained — that is, kept cold — can be superior to a fresh lager from an American brewery.

It’s not impossible to believe. Plenty of American craft breweries make quality versions of Oktoberfest and unfiltered pilsner, but the odds of finding examples better than, respectively, Ayinger Oktober Fest-Marzen and Stiegl-Paracelsus Bio-Zwickl — both recently on tap at Laschet’s — are slim.

Even so, questions about freshness justifiably persist with any imported beer. When was the beer brewed? Packaged? How long was it exposed to the elements on a European dock? Was its shipping container blasted by the sun for weeks during its trans-Atlantic journey? Did it sit at a dock in the U.S. getting warmer still, then sit at ambient temperatures in an importer’s (and then distributor’s) warehouse? Any or all scenarios are fairly likely.

However, retailers say they are seeing more frequent and smaller shipments arriving — which can translate to fresher beer. Also, importer B. United International launched a rigorous process nearly 10 years ago for ensuring freshness, which includes transporting the beer in refrigerated, pressure-controlled 3,500-gallon stainless steel tanks, then kegging and canning it once it reaches B. United’s headquarters in Oxford, Conn. (Bottles are still filled by their breweries in Europe, then transported.)

B. United founder Matthias Neidhart knew he needed to improve traditional importing practices when complaints increased among American retailers as his business grew. Bars and beer stores would gripe that the beer was arriving in dubious shape — either not fresh or impossible to pour due to over-carbonation from fermentation during the months between packaging and pouring.

The company, which imports beer from about 20 countries, including a sizable percentage that is German, is one of the few importers to keep its beer cold across the Atlantic and the only one to keg and can its imports stateside. It even adds yeast to some beer once it arrives in the U.S. to ensure that a second fermentation — which adds carbonation, body and complex flavors — happens closest to when the beer is consumed.

All of B. United’s beer, including those delicate German lagers, are showing up in better shape than ever, Neidhart said.

When he began importing, he went after “very select German breweries,” especially those considered “world classic” in the late beer writer Michael Jackson’s “Pocket Guide to Beer.” B. United’s German portfolio includes renowned breweries such as Schneider, Einbecker, Uerige, Schlenkerla and Heinrich Reissdorf, whose Reissdorf kolsch is B. United’s top-selling German beer. It has emboldened Neidhart to bring in even more, and adventurous, brands.

Laschet’s is taking advantage by tapping a monthly specialty, often a rare import from B. United. Last month it was Leipziger Gose — a beer that single-handedly introduced American brewers to the tart, briny style.

While many other bars and restaurants are content to duke it out for the latest craft beer, Seisser is quite happy for Laschet’s to have dibs on the latest from Germany.

“It’s an authentic product that has just been perfected,” Seisser said.

Which raises a question: what is Miller Lite doing on Laschet’s menu? It was a favorite of the previous owner’s wife, Seisser said. He just decided to leave it. It doesn’t sell much.

