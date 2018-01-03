For its 40th Anniversary, London’s Blakes Hotel is Offering £40 Rooms

When Blakes was born into this world, punk has just passed its provocational peak, Margaret Thatcher was still a year away from her Prime Ministership…and Ian Schrager would not be opening his first boutique sleep (The Morgans in New York) until six years later.

London’s endlessly chicest hotel, which was first brought to life by legendary style icon Anouska Hempel, turns 40 this month – and we must say, she’s looking as beautiful as ever. To celebrate this milestone, they’re thoughtfully offering up 40 rooms for the price of just £40 a night – especially generous since we consider it a bargain even at its usual rate of around $400.

Why do we (along with the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Victoria Becks) so love the Blakes? The inimitable exotic/romantic sleeping chambers range from cozy/Parisian to Signature Suites with dramatic four-posters and classical European opulence…and the romance extends to the eponymous Mediterranean restaurant – opened in June 2016 – which is modeled on a turn-of-the-century steamer ship. A lavishly bohemian courtyard comes courtesy of Brit fashion designer Matthew Williamson.

Those specially priced rooms will be available for booking as of January 8, first come first served – so prepare to employ your best Coachella ticket buying skills to have the best chance.

Happy Birthday, Blakes!

