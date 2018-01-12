Italian wine bar opening in Lakeview, plus other restaurant news

After working in New York wine bars for the last 20 years, Lauras Grigaliulas decided that he wanted to bring a cozy neighborhood wine bar to Chicago, and thus, Lago Wine Bar was born.

The rustic Italian restaurant in Lakeview features “cicchetti,” or Venetian tapas, small-plate dining meant to be enjoyed with a glass of Italian wine.

“We have small plates, so people can share different things and tastes, good wine, and basically, we want it to become a neighborhood kitchen, so people don’t have to cook,” he said.

Lago Wine Bar will be serving up items like a focaccia bread with sauteed mushrooms and Montasio cheese, crabcakes, eggplant with goat cheese and tomato sauce, and assorted pastas, some of which will change on a daily basis.

It will also have wines from different regions in Italy, like Piedmont, with a reserve wine list featuring Super Tuscan wines from storied producers like Sassicaia.

Grigaliulas hopes the restaurant, unrelated to Club Lago downtown, is fully open by the end of the month.

3207 N. Sheffield Ave., 312-819-6111, lagowinebar.com

OTHER OPENINGS:

WEST TOWN — Pokeworks is opening its second location and will offer a buy-one-get-one-free deal to celebrate its grand opening Jan. 27. Check out the original garlic poke bowl, made with Hawaiian-style ahi tuna poke, watercress and garlic sauce. 1017 W. Lake St., 312-800-1893, pokeworks.com

BUCKTOWN — Mable’s Table, now open in the former Jane’s space, is a self-described “mom-inspired, chef-driven” brunch and dinner spot. Open since October, the new restaurant is chef Anthony Reyes’ first, after years of working in kitchens like Fig & Olive and Rosebud. Reyes serves everything from cinnamon roll pancakes and porchetta burritos (made with scrambled eggs, smoked provolone and salsa verde) at brunch, to meatloaf, king crab legs and a pear salad at dinner. 1655 W. Cortland St., 773-904-7433, mablestable.com

GOLD COAST — Joe & the Juice is opening its first Chicago location. The Copenhagen-based company — apparently approved by a dancing Justin Bieber — also serves shakes, sandwiches and bowls. 10 E. Delaware Place, joejuice.com

THE LOOP — Look out for Izakaya Yume’s traditional-style omakase sushi restaurant in the next few months. The original location is in Niles, with plans to open the downtown location by the end of March or the beginning of April. More details to come.

THE LOOP — Revival Food Hall announced on Instagram that BopNGrill will be taking over its new pop-up space January through March. The Korean-inspired restaurant will serve burgers and loaded kimchi fries. On April 2, TriBecca’s Cubano, from the Honey Butter Fried Chicken team, will take over the space for three months, according to TriBecca’s Twitter account. 125 S. Clark St., 773-888-8411, revivalfoodhall.com

ICYMI:

UNIVERSITY VILLAGE — Steak ‘n Shake is opening its first location in the city.

WEST TOWN — Bar Biscay will be serving food from coastal Spain and southwest France.

CLOSINGS:

STREETERVILLE — Critically acclaimed GreenRiver to close after two years.

WEST TOWN — CaPo’s has closed, and a sign says it’s moving to a new location, LTHForum first reported. Formerly at 1147 W. Grand Ave.

PILSEN — Andorka’s has closed, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant was open for three years and encouraged customers to “keep eyes peeled for new and future endeavors.” Eater first reported the news. Formerly at 2110 S. Halsted St.

THE LOOP — Poag Mahone’s has closed, according to its Facebook page, which lamented the “end of an era.” Formerly at 333 S. Wells St.

