Italian Restaurant, John the Baker, Sees Franchise Sales Success in Southeast

The brand has been around since 1960 and is seeing fast growth after its sales push working with the metro Atlanta-based FMS Franchise sales team.

Alpharetta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) John the Baker , a deliciously authentic Italian restaurant concept, together with franchise consulting firm FMS Franchise is seeing strong momentum thanks to its most recent sales push.

The two companies first connected in 2020 with the mission of further growing John the Baker through franchising. Currently, John the Baker can be found across the Gold Coast in Davie, Pembroke Pines, and Coral Springs, Florida. “As far as Italian restaurant franchises go, there is an incredible opportunity here at John the Baker,” stated Chris Conner, Founder and CEO of FMS Franchise. “My team and I are excited to be working with this brand and look forward to the opportunity to announce new locations over the next few months.”

John the Baker has experienced steadily growing demand over the past decade, building a solid reputation for their brand and their food since first opening their doors in 1960. The Florida- based Italian restaurant franchise offers mouthwatering classics like garlic rolls, delicious pizzas, and authentic pasta dishes. All menu items are prepared with fresh ingredients, but the company goes the extra mile wherever possible, says Conner. “The team has spent over six decades really dialing in their recipes, which is hard to find and really has set them apart in their hometown market,” stated Conner. “Franchisees are going to get handed 60+ years of operational wisdom.”

The restaurant was founded by John Scinicariello, Sr. and offers family-style Italian dining. John the Baker’s website also states that all food is completely free of MSGs and all preservatives; the brand completely avoids the use of microwaves. Franchise partners gain an exclusive territory of 70,000 people or can opt for an area of development agreement for multiple units. All marketing resources, training, and ongoing support is included.

To learn more about the John the Baker franchise, visit www.johnthebaker.com/franchising .

About John the Baker

Founded in 1960 by John Scinicariello, Sr., John the Baker is an authentic Italian restaurant specializing in freshly made pizza, pasta dishes, and more. The company can currently be found in the Greater Miami area. For franchise information, visit the company’s website at www.johnthebaker.com .

About FMS Franchise

FMS Franchise is a full-service franchise development firm and has helped over 400 businesses grow through franchising. The company partners with clients in all industries, including service, retail, food service, fitness, and product distribution. For more information on how to franchise your business, visit www.fmsfranchise.com .

Media Contact:

Jacklyn Ether

jacklyn.renz@fmsfranchise.com

The post Italian Restaurant, John the Baker, Sees Franchise Sales Success in Southeast first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.