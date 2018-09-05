Italian restaurant Cosima to offer Sicilian cooking series starting this month

Prepare to impress your future dinner guests.

Italian restaurant Cosima will offer a series of cooking classes, teaching participants how to make Sicilian fare, through December, according to a recent press release.

The classes, led by Cosima’s executive chef Donna Crivello, which will take place once every month for around two and a half hours, will feature seasonal dishes that are paired with regional wines.

The first cooking class, slated for Sept. 26, will teach attendees how to make Caponata, a Sicilian eggplant salad with chickpea fritters; seared scallops with risotto and salsa verde; and a limoncello ricotta cheesecake for dessert.

October’s dish will be an “autumn dinner,” featuring a butternut squash and ricotta gnocchi; braised wild boar with homemade sausage and polenta; and a crostata Italian apple cinnamon tart with housemade gelato.

In November, Crivello will teach participants how to make tuna crudo with a chili aioli and cucumber, mini meatballs; rolled stuffed eggplant; risotto fritters; Sicilian pizza and a dessert.

December’s class will feature the preparation of the traditional “feast of seven fishes,” which will include fritto misto — a mixed fried seafood dish with lemon aioli; a Sicilian pasta with sardines; a Sicilian prepared swordfish; and Sicilian doughnuts.

Tickets can be purchased online now on Eventbrite and cost between $85-$160 not including fees. For more information, visit the Cosima website.

