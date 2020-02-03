The Italian Place Kicks Off Exciting Franchising Initiative

The beloved Italian hotspot is partnering with Fransmart to offer entrepreneurs a terrific business opportunity

Alexandria, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Italian Place, founded by Adriana Penachio-Sifakis as “THE” destination for those seeking a fresh, delicious, and authentic Italian sub, has announced that it is now extending franchise business opportunities to qualified franchisees, beginning with the DMV area. Since 2016, The Italian Place has received rave reviews about the quality their products including the fresh semolina bread, the bright and lovely style of the Italian carrara marble countertops, and the pleasant greetings they receive from the staff.

“As an Italian-American who grew up in Massachusetts I was surrounded by Italian places and wanted to do something about the lack of storefronts selling fresh, authentic Italian subs and delicacies that had a genuine feeling. We are blending old-world Italian charm with the latest technology offering our customers state-of-the-art ordering options through a mobile app, online ordering, and digital kiosks,” Penachio-Sifakis said.

Opened four years ago, The Italian Place has become a go-to destination for the entire community across the D.C. Metro area who all recognize the value and quality of the fast-casual market. No stranger to high-profile guests walking through its doors, The Italian Place became a favorite of the MLB’s 2019 World Series Champions, the Washington Nationals, and in honor of their support, the store named a few of their sandwiches after players of the team.

“Consistent, high quality and delicious – The Italian Place has cracked the code to what it takes to be a success. We believe The Italian Place is far reaching in the demographic it serves and will be highly sought after not just by customers, but by landlords who want an elevated user in this restaurant category,” Beth Sargent of KLNB said.

The Italian Place is working with Fransmart to find experienced franchisees who will drive the concept’s next phase of growth, and introduce its authentic Italian fare to new markets, starting with it’s next door neighbor – Washington, D.C. To learn more about The Italian Place franchising opportunities, please visit https://brands.fransmart.com/the-italian-place .

About The Italian Place

The Italian Place was founded in 2016 in Old Town, Alexandria by Adriana Sifakis to fill the void of a lack of authentic Italian markets. The fast-casual gourmet market and sub shop has quickly become a go-to destination for fresh and authentic Italian offerings. The Eva, Giorgio, and Alessandra custome favorites are all made on fresh baked Italian semolina bread and all-natural meats. The Italian Place is a franchised business that offers entrepreneurs a terrific opportunity to own their own business. For more information, please visit TheItalianPlace.com

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi- unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com , Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .