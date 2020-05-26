“The Italian Place” Goes All-In On Kiosk Strategy, Increasing Revenue During COVID-19

With the right technology in place, the popular Italian market and sub shop is finding ways to innovate and thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic

Alexandria, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Italian Place , “THE” destination for fresh, delicious and authentic Italian favorites, is sharing lessons learned during COVID-19 – including its strategy to leverage self-serve kiosks to streamline its ordering process, maintain consistency and enhance convenience and safety for customers. Although The Italian Place is an emerging concept at the start of its franchising journey, their significant upfront investment in technology has enabled them to remain adaptable in these uncertain times, and increase its revenue and profitability.

“We pivoted fast, communicated with our customers, and pursued opportunities to build efficiencies and add profitability to our model,” said Adriana Penachio-Sifakis, founder of The Italian Place. “We added pizza to our menu, leveraging the latest ventless technology to cook the pies in 90 seconds at more than 900 degrees, which enabled us to increase revenue and profitability over the past few months.”

In addition to ventless technology, The Italian Place is making full use of its portable self-serve kiosks. The kiosks can be moved easily to a window or other isolated area in the store, giving customers the ability to place orders without the need to come into direct contact with a person. Customers are also able to quickly review products, pairings and process their orders independently with additional payment options like Apple Pay.

Like other fast casual concepts, The Italian Place is also finding success through online ordering. They launched online ordering more than one year ago, allowing customers to place orders from their mobile device or computer. Customers can schedule their time of pickup for convenience, and the store can capture contact information for its loyalty program and continue to remain engaged with its customers.

“In light of what’s happening in the world today and how it has impacted folks in the food space, online ordering and self-serve kiosk ordering has made a significant difference,” said Penachio-Sifakis. “The kiosks provide a seamless process for customers to quickly place their order in our busy and fast-paced world, and with a global pandemic, they appreciate the convenience factor even more now than ever before.”

The Italian Place is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind household brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand.

“Concepts with built-in technology are thriving and continuing to see sales growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, and emerging chains should take notice,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “Investing in technology may seem like an unnecessary gamble for an emerging concept, but in these unprecedented times, operators are seeing first-hand how crucial it is to remain adaptable and nimble. Technology can play a key role in a concept’s ability to pivot and address changing customer behaviors.”

The Italian Place is currently looking for experienced franchisees and qualified investors to introduce its authentic Italian fare to new markets across the country. To learn more about The Italian Place franchising opportunities, please visit https://brands.fransmart.com/the-italian-place .

About The Italian Place

The Italian Place was founded in 2016 in Old Town, Alexandria by Adriana Sifakis to fill the void of a lack of authentic Italian markets. The fast-casual gourmet market and sub shop has quickly become a go-to destination for fresh and authentic Italian offerings. The Eva, Giorgio, and Alessandra customers favorites are all made on fresh baked Italian semolina bread and all-natural meats. The Italian Place is a franchised business that offers entrepreneurs a terrific opportunity to own their own business. For more information, please visit TheItalianPlace.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com , Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .