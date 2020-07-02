‘It scares the hell out of me’: White Baltimore cop, Black attorney build a family across divide of race, justice

Bill and Shanna Janu straddle the issues of the day to a degree few of their friends could imagine. He is a white sergeant in the Baltimore Police Department. She is a Black attorney at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. They’re raising two children — 4-year-old Wesley and 1-year-old Cordelia — in a city and country laced with dangers for young Black people. With shared curiosity and respect for one another’s open minds, they’ve built a loving relationship across divides that seem unbridgeable to many Americans.