It’s Turkey Time at Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Popular gourmet burger joint debuts turkey burger available throughout Nov. 30

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar – the Denver-based brand that puts the ‘Wow!’ in the quintessential American sandwich – is having a gobbling good time this holiday season with the debut of a special Thanksgiving burger.

Beginning Nov. 1, the gourmet burger joint will be serving up a delicious burger – the Lucky Pilgrim – perfect for turkey season. The Lucky Pilgrim Burger is a turkey patty topped with a grilled apple slice, creamy brie cheese, sausage apple stuffing and drizzled with Thanksgiving gravy and cranberry sauce all in a buttered wheat bun.

Enjoy the Lucky Pilgrim with a refreshing seasonal beer from one of the local craft breweries Bad Daddy’s partners with or Bad Daddy’s Full Sail Amber Ale. Beer not your style? Bad Daddy’s also has a full bar with a specialty cocktail menu and a variety of red and white wines.

This mouthwatering special will be available at all of Bad Daddy’s 33 locations. The Lucky Pilgrim will only be offered through Nov. 30, so hurry in before the turkey trots off the menu.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to sourcing local and fresh ingredients whenever possible, supporting nearby businesses with interests in the local culinary marketplace. The Denver-based restaurant is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft microbrew beers from regional breweries.

For more information, visit baddaddysburgerbar.com.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns and operates Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. GTIM currently owns, operates, franchises and licenses 33 Bad Daddy’s restaurants. For more information, please visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

