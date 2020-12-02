It’s Time to Treat Yourself to the Comfort Food You Love from TooJay’s Deli

Earn Double Delicious Rewards Points as TooJay’s Celebrates National Comfort Food Day on Saturday, December 5

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) There has never been a better time to enjoy the foods we love most than this year’s celebration of National Comfort Food Day at TooJay’s Deli. On Saturday, December 5, TooJay’s Delicious Rewards members receive double points. If you are not already a member, it’s easy to join and TooJay’s will sweeten the deal with a free slice of cake to enjoy on your next visit. To receive the double points, simply purchase and scan the receipt on Saturday, December 5 at any TooJay’s location .

Join “ Delicious Rewards ” to earn points, receive special offers and for easy ordering, payment and pick-up. Guests can join the “Delicious Rewards” program on TooJay’s mobile app, available for iOS and Android, or on the TooJay’s website.

Favorites among TooJay’s amazing selection of classic comfort foods , includes their famous Matzo Ball soup, Shepherd’s Pie, warm potato pancakes, beef brisket platter and a traditional turkey dinner with all of the fixings.

According to a survey conducted by OnePoll, 38% of respondents said they have been enjoying a comfort food every other day while spending more time at home this year. Eating the foods they love brings back positive memories and helps them feel connected to good times with friends and family, the survey reported.

With most people spending more time at home, TooJay’s great comfort food is perfect for curbside pick-up, takeout, delivery and catering, as well as in-restaurant dining.

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with all state and local requirements. It continues to be a leader in safe sanitation and food handling with team health checks and enhanced cleaning procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 .

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; two Fort Lauderdale Magazine 2020 The Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards for Best Family Friendly Restaurant and Best Locally Made Food Product; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .

