It’s SepTENDER at BRUXIE! BRUXIE Introduces Sinfully Good HOLY SAUCE!

Creator of The Original Fried Chicken & Waffle Sandwich debuts its 8th original sauce creation!

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) In celebration of one of its favorite months of the year, SepTENDER, Bruxie is adding a sinfully good Holy Sauce to its already killer line-up of house-made sauces that perfectly complement the special herb and spice batter of its crispy tenders!

Developed by Bruxie Founder & Chef Kelly Mullarney, the new Holy Sauce borrows from the flavors of the restaurant’s most popular waffle sandwich, The Holy Chicken. Made with real maple syrup, sriracha hot sauce and smoked bacon, Holy Sauce is a perfect balance of sweet, spicy and smoky — definitely a winning flavor combination.

With the introduction of the new Holy Sauce, Bruxie now offers eight unique sauces that each provide a distinct flavor experience. While Ranch and BBQ are the most popular choices, Holy Sauce is expected to quickly become a new favorite.

Bruxie takes particular pride in their tenders. After being marinated overnight in buttermilk for added tenderness, each piece is hand battered and fried to order.

“I’ve always loved the texture and flavor of Fried Chicken, and am extremely proud of the tenders we serve,” says Chef Kelly, who only uses all-natural and hormone-free chicken at all Bruxie locations. “A lot of care goes into each tender – from being marinated overnight in buttermilk, to being hand-battered and fried to order – and you’ll be hard pressed to find a better tasting tender!”

Holy Sauce is available at all Bruxie locations beginning SepTender 1st, and every order of Chicken Tenders during SepTENDER will receive the new Holy Sauce to enjoy!

Bruxie is a truly unique concept serving creative and craveable fried chicken executed with layers of flavor, original combinations and a definite “wow” factor. Taking the undisputed protein of choice in the U.S. and around the globe – Chicken – Bruxie is a a chef-driven concept that prides itself on satisfying those with a sophisticated palate and gluttons, alike. From its innovative sandwiches that replace bread with satisfying waffles, to awesome chicken tenders and sauces, expect Bruxie to be bold, fun and unconventional.

For more information on Bruxie, including full menus, locations, directions, and hours for each restaurant, please visit https://bruxie.com. For information about Franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.bruxiefranchising.com.

