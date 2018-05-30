It’s Potbelly Sandwich Shop’s 41st Birthday, but You Get the Gift!

Enjoy a FREE SANDWICH from Potbelly on June 1, 2018

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Potbelly Sandwich Shop turns 41 on June 1, 2018. To celebrate, all Potbelly Perks members who purchase a sandwich with their Perks account can get a second sandwich for free! Not a Perks member yet? Join the Perks program by downloading the app on Android and iPhone or by signing up at https://www.Potbelly.com/perks. In addition, all customers who visit a participating Potbelly shop on May 31 will receive an offer on their receipt to return on June 1 for the a free sandwich when they purchase a Sandwich.

“It’s our birthday, but this isn’t just about celebrating us,” said Paula Malocha, Sr. Director of Neighborhood Marketing. “It’s about Potbelly sharing the love and appreciation we have for all our fans who have given us their support over the last four decades. We love to make people really happy, and nothing says ‘Your neighborhood sandwich shop loves you’ better than a free sandwich.”

Customers can choose to use the offer on the new limited-time sandwich, the Cuban. This craveable sandwich features tender, slow-roasted pulled pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, Potbelly mustard and crisp, fresh pickle slices on top of warm, toasty bread. Like all Potbelly sandwiches, the Cuban can be customized just the way customers like it.

Potbelly opened its first shop in Chicago in 1977. Since then, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country—and the world.

For more information about Potbelly Sandwich Shop, visit: www.Potbelly.com

About Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Corporation is a fast-growing neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country with more than 450 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate more than 50 shops domestically, in Canada, the Middle East, the United Kingdom and India. For more information, visit www.Potbelly.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Friedman

Jacobson/Rost

312-274-3343

NFriedman@JacobsonRost.com