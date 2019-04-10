It’s Official: Happy Tastes Good at DQ

Beloved brand celebrates new tagline with launch of new treats, eats and deals

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) The DQ® brand has launched a new tagline – Happy Tastes Good – which exemplifies the heart of the QSR company. With fresh deals, sweet new treats, and crave-worthy eats that makes any meal feel like an indulgence, the DQ brand is reinforcing that it’s a smile above the rest and a destination for happy moments and memories.

To celebrate Happy Tastes Good, a variety of delicious items have been added to the DQ treat menu, including:

NEW sundae toppings : Rich Choco Chunks, crunchy Praline Pieces and smooth Midnight Fudge, along with returning favorite Summer Berry, a delightful blend of real raspberries, blackberries and blueberries, all served over world-famous DQ soft-serve with the signature curl on top.

: Rich Choco Chunks, crunchy Praline Pieces and smooth Midnight Fudge, along with returning favorite Summer Berry, a delightful blend of real raspberries, blackberries and blueberries, all served over world-famous DQ soft-serve with the signature curl on top. NEW Dreamsicle Dip: To complement the popular chocolate dip, fans can now sink their teeth into a soft-serve cone with a vibrantly colored, creamy orange and vanilla flavored coating.

From April 15 through May 19, these new flavors and more are available during DQ 2 for $4 Treat Nights, where fans can enjoy any two medium dipped cones or sundaes for $4 after 8 p.m. at participating locations.

“We love being at the center of our fans’ happiest memories, whether it’s toasting to a team win, celebrating a birthday or simply treating yourself to make the everyday just a little more special,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “Happy Tastes Good is about the joyful moments you experience when you visit one of our restaurants, from the first bite to the last spoonful.”

Happy Hypothesis

To prove that the DQ brand really is in the business of happy, ADQ commissioned a national consumer survey*, which found that:

69 percent believe that having a Blizzard ® Treat is a happier way to start the summer than activities such as taking a road trip (43 percent), wearing shorts (40 percent) or cannonballing into a pool (29 percent)

Treat is a happier way to start the summer than activities such as taking a road trip (43 percent), wearing shorts (40 percent) or cannonballing into a pool (29 percent) 56 percent said dipping a DQ chicken strip into sauce feels like a group hug for your taste buds

53 percent said a trip to a DQ location is as happy as finding $20 in your pocket

Throughout the year, the DQ brand is launching new mobile app deals that include national weekly exclusives on treats, food and beverages, redeemable only at participating DQ restaurants in the U.S., excluding Texas. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com and connect on social media using @DairyQueen or #HappyTastesGood.



About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

*Survey Methodology:

ADQ commissioned a National Survey of 1,000 consumers provided by Innovate and fielded February 18-20, 2019.

