  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

It’s not your imagination. Grocery prices are up significantly, statistics show

May 13, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Stephanie Sigafoos

The coronavirus pandemic has folks paying more to stock up at the grocery store and eat at home.