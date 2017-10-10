It’s Not Too Late To Rosé All Day

30% off flash sale runs through Wednesday at midnight

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dallas is crazy for rosé, which is why you’ve probably already heard about the area’s first annual Rosé All Day festival happening later this month.

Hank Keller and his wife, Emily, have teamed up with RAD Wine Project to create a festival centered on everyone’s favorite pink drink – Rosé wine. On Sunday, Oct. 29, North Texans and visitors alike are invited to picnic in style from 1-9 p.m. at Arlington Hall at Lee Park. There will be live music, local food vendors and a unique variety of drinks stretched out over nearly 15 acres, through the formal garden, the great lawn and inside Arlington Hall. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress, preferably in pink or white.

Rosé All Day is honoring Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Petty by kicking off the festivities with a live performance by Dallas’ favorite Tom Petty tribute band – Petty Theft – at 1 p.m.

In addition, beginning today, Oct. 10, festival-goers will receive 30% off general admission and VIP tickets using the code ROSEALLDAY during checkout. This special offer will end tomorrow, Oct. 11, at midnight.

The festival also announced that every VIP attendee will receive a complimentary can of Rosé All Day wine, courtesy of Biagio Cru.

Take advantage of the flash sale and purchase your tickets by midnight on Wednesday at rosealldaytexas.com. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will benefit AIRS Alliance & Reconstructive Surgery, in honor of Keller’s grandmother – a breast cancer survivor – and to support the women and families who are battling the horrible disease.

For more information about Dallas’ first-ever Rosé festival, visit rosealldaytexas.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com