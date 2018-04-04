It’s No Joke! Hooters Teams Up with “Super Troopers 2” to Launch Snozzberry Sauce

Free delivery of orders with Hooters Snozzberry Sauce or Smoked Wings on 4/20

(RestaurantNews.com) When it comes to Snozzberry Sauce at Hooters, Captain O’Hagan can rest assured there are no shenanigans here! Hooters is partnering with Fox Searchlight Pictures to launch a limited-release Snozzberry Sauce in honor of “Super Troopers 2,” the long anticipated follow up to the cult comedy classic. In alignment with the theatrical release on Friday, April 20, an international border dispute might arise when Snozzberry Sauce is released across the U.S. and Canada.

If you see smoke inside the restaurant – believe it or not – it’s not coming from the cast. Hooters Snozzberry Sauce pairs perfectly with its latest wing innovation, Smoked Wings, which are marinated overnight with a sweet and spicy dry rub before being hickory smoked in-house. Smoked Wings are also half the calories of traditional-style wings, so fans can eat twice as many if the munchies kick in.

For those unable to visit Hooters on April 20, guests that order any style wings with Snozzberry Sauce or Hooters Smoked Wings through DoorDash automatically get free delivery. Plus, you never know, one of America’s favorite troopers may just show up to surprise a fan with an honorary moustache.

The “Super Troopers 2” cast will also be on the lookout for fan reactions using #HootersSnozzberry. As for the taste? The snozzberries taste like snozzberries.

Hooters Snozzberry Sauce is available in limited quantities at participating Hooters locations across the country beginning April 20, 2018, while supplies last. For additional details, visit hooters.com/supertroopers.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 39 states and 31 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.Hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”