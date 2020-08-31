It’s A Muenster Mash with the new Limited-Time-Only Subs at Cousins Subs

The brand offers the Chicken Muenster, Steak Muenster and Turkey Muenster subs for the first time ever

Milwaukee, WI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Cousins Subs ® has announced the addition of the Chicken Muenster, Steak Muenster and Turkey Muenster subs to its menu for a limited time only. Available in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, guests can order all three subs through Sunday, November 22 in store, online and through the Cousins Subs app.

“We’re proud to be Local at Heart and bring the taste of our home state to guests whenever possible by using locally-sourced ingredients,” said Justin McCoy, Vice President of Marketing at Cousins Subs. “Our limited-time-only subs are made to order using sliced Muenster cheese from Wisconsin.”

The Chicken Muenster sub is loaded with all white meat chicken, Muenster cheese, bacon, onions, tomato, lettuce, ranch dressing and hot pepper relish.

The Steak Muenster sub is handcrafted with USDA Choice steak, Muenster cheese, bacon, onions, tomato, lettuce, ranch dressing and hot pepper relish.

The Turkey Muenster sub is stacked high with turkey, Muenster cheese, bacon, onions, tomato, lettuce, ranch dressing and hot pepper relish.

The limited-time-only subs are made to order on 7.5” or 15” loaves of the brand’s fresh Italian bread baked daily. For an upcharge, the subs, and all other subs on the Cousins Subs menu, can be made on pretzel bread. Guests can also order the limited-time-only subs as a Sub in a Bowl upon request.

For more information on Cousins Subs or to place your order, visit www.cousinssubs.com .

About Cousins Subs

Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs ®, a family-owned, fast casual sub shop established in 1972 by Bill Specht and his cousin, is driven by the mission to Believe in Better – both in the quality of food it serves and in the communities it supports. Cousins Subs and its franchisees operate nearly 100 sub sandwich shops in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana providing guests with quality deli fresh and made to order grilled subs using only the freshest ingredients on its signature bread baked daily. For more information, visit www.cousinssubs.com . You can also find Cousins Subs on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Kathryn Kazan, PR Manager

262-250-2802

kathryn.kazan@cousinssubs.com

The post It's A Muenster Mash with the new Limited-Time-Only Subs at Cousins Subs first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.