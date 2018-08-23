It’s A Grind Identifies Phoenix as Prime Growth Market

Longtime Trendsetter in Specialty Coffee Offering Exclusive Franchise Deals in Arizona

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) It’s A Grind Coffee House, a longtime innovator in the specialty coffee segment, is focusing its expansion efforts in the greater Phoenix area after conducting an in-depth market analysis that identified the region as a prime growth market for a unique coffee concept like It’s A Grind. Poised to own a larger share of the nearly $10 billion roast coffee segment, It’s A Grind is seeking passionate franchise candidates looking to expand their franchise portfolios with an established coffee concept, as well as to present those who are new to franchising with an opportunity to succeed in the booming specialty coffee industry.

“Phoenix is one of the fastest growing cities in the entire nation, populated by consumers who are confident, value high quality products and customer service, and gravitate towards concepts that deliver consistently memorable experiences,” said Laina Sullivan, RFG’s Director of Franchise Development. “With nearly two and a half decades of experience in the specialty coffee segment, It’s A Grind has developed a formula for success enabling our franchise partners to thrive. We’re targeting markets where customer demand for exceptional specialty coffee is high, and we’re confident the unique experience that It’s A Grind Coffee House offers will do very well in the greater Phoenix area.

Founded in 1994 in Long Beach, California, It’s A Grind Coffee House is a neighborhood destination serving high quality signature coffee in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. Featuring an innovative mix of menu items, It’s A Grind is continually introducing flavorful hot beverages, refreshing Ice Blended drinks and more, positioning the company as a longtime leader in hand crafted espresso beverages. The brand sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s fulltime master roaster.

With an operations-focused culture, It’s A Grind is growing with new franchise partners, while existing franchisees continue to invest in the brand. There are currently 26 locations in operation with several scheduled to open before the end of summer. Ideal franchisees possess an entrepreneurial spirit, a creative local store marketing mindset, and are passionate about serving an amazing cup of coffee to each and every guest.

About It’s a Grind

