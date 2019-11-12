It’s A Grind Coffee House Unwraps New Holiday Beverage Lineup

Your Neighborhood Coffee Franchise Introduces Festive Flavors Sure to Warm and Delight!

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) It’s A Grind Coffee House, a neighborhood destination for coffee lovers since 1994, is jolly over the release of its holiday menu featuring the brand’s NEW Red Velvet Caramel Pecan and Blonder Gnar Gnar beverages! Additionally, guests who love to brew It’s A Grind’s high-quality coffee in the comfort of their own homes may purchase the seasonal favorite Winter Blend and Pumpkin Spice Whole Beans in stores.

“Let’s be honest, tis’ the season to indulge and we’re making it all worth it with our brand new holiday creations featuring decadent flavors like red velvet, caramel pecan, white chocolate and peanut butter,” said Sam Ferreira, President of It’s A Grind Coffee House. “We know our guests like to drink their coffee in different ways and we didn’t want them to miss out on our festive holiday flavors, so we’ve made them available in three options: blended, hot lattes and poured over ice.”

Guests may enjoy the following It’s A Grind holiday offerings through January 5, 2020:

NEW! Red Velvet Caramel Pecan Iced Blended – this icy holiday treat is a blend of It’s A Grind’s famous Espresso, milk and white chocolate, caramel pecan and red velvet flavors

– this icy holiday treat is a blend of It’s A Grind’s famous Espresso, milk and white chocolate, caramel pecan and red velvet flavors NEW! Red Velvet Caramel Pecan Iced Latte – It’s A Grind’s famous espresso blend is mixed with milk and white chocolate, caramel pecan, and red velvet flavors, poured over ice

– It’s A Grind’s famous espresso blend is mixed with milk and white chocolate, caramel pecan, and red velvet flavors, poured over ice NEW! Red Velvet Caramel Pecan Hot Latte – handcrafted with It’s A Grind’s delicious espresso blend, milk and white chocolate, caramel pecan and red velvet flavors, topped with whipped cream and Ghirardelli® caramel

handcrafted with It’s A Grind’s delicious espresso blend, milk and white chocolate, caramel pecan and red velvet flavors, topped with whipped cream and Ghirardelli® caramel NEW! The Blonder Gnar Gnar Iced Blended – this indulgent recipe is an icy blend of It’s A Grind espresso, milk, peanut butter, and white chocolate and caramel flavors, topped with whipped cream and Ghirardelli caramel

– this indulgent recipe is an icy blend of It’s A Grind espresso, milk, peanut butter, and white chocolate and caramel flavors, topped with whipped cream and Ghirardelli caramel NEW! The Blonder Gnar Gnar Iced Latte – It’s A Grind’s signature espresso blend mixed with milk, peanut butter, and white chocolate and caramel flavors, all poured over ice

– It’s A Grind’s signature espresso blend mixed with milk, peanut butter, and white chocolate and caramel flavors, all poured over ice NEW! The Blonder Gnar Gnar Hot Latte – handcrafted with It’s A Grind’s famous espresso blend, milk, Peanut Butter, and white chocolate and caramel flavors, topped with whipped cream and Ghirardelli® caramel

With a commitment to whole bean quality, It’s A Grind continues to offer a wide variety of 100% Arabica Whole Beans, hand-packed in custom sizes making it easy for coffee lovers to find their perfect flavor, blend or single-origin beans. The company’s extensive lineup of aromatic whole beans are available in 12 oz., half-pound and one-pound bags allowing fans to enjoy their favorite brews at home or in the office. With a selection of over a dozen whole bean offerings, It’s A Grind makes finding the perfect roast a fun and rewarding journey.

Ferreira continued, “our holiday whole beans are the perfect gift for the coffee lover in your life! When we ring in the new year, it doesn’t mean you have to stop enjoying that warm fuzzy feeling you get when sipping on your favorite holiday flavors because you can brew them all year long in the comfort of your home.”

It’s A Grind’s more than 20 locations feature an unpretentious and quirky environment that invites guests to come as they are and relax while enjoying a premium signature coffee. Celebrating 25 years, the brand sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s two roasters.

Available through January 5, 2020, the NEW! Red Velvet Caramel Pecan and Blonder Gnar Gnar drinks will be featured on It’s A Grind’s menu alongside fan-favorite espresso beverages, iced blended coffee creations, cold brew, and freshly made breakfast sandwiches and pastries. For the full menu and locations, visit www.itsagrind.com.

About It’s A Grind

It’s A Grind Coffee House is a neighborhood destination serving high quality signature coffee in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. Founded in 1994, It’s A Grind Coffee House serves different blends of specialty coffee, roasted in Southern California and brewed fresh each day. Each location offers espresso beverages, iced blended coffee creations, freshly made breakfast sandwiches and a variety of foods. The company was recently ranked a #9 Coffee franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List and took home eight awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. The brand currently has 20 locations in the U.S. and eight internationally. For more information on It’s A Grind Coffee House, visit http://www.itsagrind.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.itsagrind.com/franchise/.

