It’s A Grind Coffee House Sweetens the Pot with New Honey Toffee Crunch

Specialty Coffee Leader Continues 25th Anniversary Celebration with New Fall Flavors

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) It’s A Grind Coffee House, a neighborhood destination for coffee lovers since 1994, is excited to announce the release of its fall menu featuring the brand new Honey Toffee Crunch beverages along with the return of… you guessed it, Pumpkin Spice! Additionally, guests who love to brew It’s A Grind’s high-quality coffee in the comfort of their own home may purchase the seasonal favorite Pumpkin Spice Whole Beans in stores.

“Fall is in the air and honey toffee crunch is on the menu! We’re thrilled to continue our 25th anniversary celebration with a seasonal beverage lineup that is sure to get It’s A Grind fans into the fall spirit,” said Sam Ferreira, President of It’s A Grind Coffee House. “We know our fall flavors are eagerly anticipated, so to ensure our guests have the chance to experience our seasonal lineup in their favorite beverage type, we decided to offer our new Honey Toffee flavor three ways: blended, poured over ice and a hot latte.”

It’s A Grind Fall Menu Highlights Include:

NEW! Honey Toffee Crunch Iced Blended – an icy blend of It’s A Grind’s signature espresso and sweet Madagascar Vanilla and honey, blended with Heath Toffee bits and topped with whipped cream

– a delicious combination of It’s A Grind’s signature espresso, milk, and the flavors of Madagascar Vanilla, Classic English Toffee and Honey, poured over crunchy ice Pumpkin Spice Iced Blended – an icy blended coffee lover’s favorite, featuring It’s A Grind’s signature espresso, milk and Madagascar vanilla and pumpkin pie flavors, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie sauce

handcrafted with It’s A Grind’s signature espresso, milk and Madagascar Vanilla and pumpkin pie flavors, poured over crunchy ice Pumpkin Spice Latte – a fan-favorite seasonal blend of silky steamed milk, It’s A Grind’s signature espresso and Madagascar Vanilla and pumpkin pie flavors, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie sauce

With a commitment to whole bean quality, It’s A Grind continues to offer a wide variety of 100% Arabica Whole Beans, hand-packed in custom sizes making it easy for coffee lovers to find their perfect flavor, blend or single-origin beans. The company’s extensive lineup of aromatic whole beans are available in 12 oz., half-pound and one-pound bags allowing fans to enjoy their favorite brews at home or in the office. With a selection of over a dozen whole bean offerings, It’s A Grind makes finding the perfect roast a fun and rewarding journey.

Ferreira continued, “fall is a special time for coffee lovers, and we look forward to brewing up some special moments with the return of the season.”

It’s A Grind’s more than 20 locations feature an unpretentious and quirky environment that invites guests to come as they are and relax while enjoying a premium signature coffee. Celebrating 25 years, the brand sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s two roasters.

Available through November 3, the new Honey Toffee Crunch and Pumpkin Spice drinks will be featured on It’s A Grind’s menu alongside fan-favorite espresso beverages, iced blended coffee creations, cold brew, and freshly made breakfast sandwiches and pastries. For the full menu and locations, visit www.itsagrind.com.

About It’s A Grind

It’s A Grind Coffee House is a neighborhood destination serving high quality signature coffee in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. Founded in 1994, It’s A Grind Coffee House serves different blends of specialty coffee, roasted in Southern California and brewed fresh each day. Each location offers espresso beverages, iced blended coffee creations, freshly made breakfast sandwiches and a variety of foods. The company was recently ranked a #9 Coffee franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List and took home eight awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. The brand currently has 20 locations in the U.S. and eight internationally. For more information on It’s A Grind Coffee House, visit http://www.itsagrind.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.itsagrind.com/franchise/.

Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

Chelsea@powerhousecomm.com