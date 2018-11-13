It’s A Grind Coffee House Spreads Holiday Cheer with Winter Beverage Offerings

Almond Tart Ice Blended & White Chocolate Candy Cane Latte Beverages Available for a Limited Time

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) It’s A Grind Coffee House, a neighborhood destination serving premium signature coffees in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere, is spreading holiday cheer with the introduction of its seasonal winter beverage lineup. Available in three sizes and served in seasonal “Cool Santa” cups, It’s A Grind’s NEW Almond Tart Ice Blended and back-by-popular-demand White Chocolate Candy Cane Latte and Ice Blended beverages will be offered for a limited time during the holiday season. Additionally, ideal for gift-giving or for guests who wish to brew the flavors of the season in the comfort of their own homes, two new premium whole bean offerings, Jamaican Blue Mountain and Hawaiian Kona, will be sold in-store alongside two returning holiday flavors, Egg Nog and Winter Blend.

“There’s a certain buzz about the holiday season that gets everyone excited, and our new holiday beverages really capture the spirit of joy that’s felt during the winter months,” said Sam Ferreira, president of Retail Food Group – USA. “Our ‘Cool Santa’ cups really set the tone for the holiday season and make enjoying our holiday beverages that much merrier, when out shopping, on your way to work or for any other occasion! Plus, our whole bean offerings bring It’s A Grind’s seasonal coffee experience right to your home and make perfect gifts for your loved ones.”

It’s A Grind’s winter beverage offerings include:

NEW! Almond Tart Iced Blended – an icy blend of 2% milk, lemonade, Island Oasis ice cream mix, almond syrup, topped with whipped cream

White Chocolate Candy Cane Iced Blended – a frosty fusion of It's A Grind Espresso, 2% milk, white chocolate powder, Madagascar vanilla powder and Starbrite® peppermints, topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermints

White Chocolate Candy Cane Latte – handcrafted with It's A Grind Espresso, silky steamed whole milk, peppermint syrup and white chocolate powder, topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermints

Winter Blend Cold Brew – toddy made with It's A Grind's Winter Blend holiday whole beans

It’s A Grind’s winter whole beans selections include:

NEW! Jamaican Blue Mountain – a rarity in specialty coffee, smooth and well-balanced with a velvety mouthfeel and subtle notes of nutty spice

NEW! Hawaiian Kona – 100% Kona beans, no blends, featuring notes of chocolate and caramel

Egg Nog – flavors of sweet cream, nutmeg and warm holiday spices with a hint of vanilla

Winter Blend – a tantalizing blend of hazelnuts and Irish crème laced with vanilla and cinnamon

It’s A Grind sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s fulltime master roaster. Each location is independent and well-connected with an unpretentious, quirky personality that invites guests to come as they are and relax while enjoying world class coffee.

Available through January 6, 2019, the Almond Tart Ice Blended and White Chocolate Candy Cane Latte and Ice Blended offerings will be featured on It’s A Grind’s menu alongside fan-favorite espresso beverages, iced blended coffee creations, and freshly made breakfast sandwiches and pastries. For the full menu and locations, please visit www.itsagrind.com.

About It’s A Grind

It’s A Grind Coffee House is a neighborhood destination serving high quality signature coffee in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. Founded in 1994, It’s A Grind Coffee House serves several different blends of specialty coffee, roasted in Southern California and brewed fresh each day. Each location also serves espresso beverages, iced blended coffee creations, freshly made breakfast sandwiches and a variety of foods at all times throughout the day. The company recently took home eight awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roasters, acquired It’s A Grind Coffee House in 2014 with plans to grow the brand through franchising. The brand currently has 19 locations in the U.S. and eight internationally. For more information on It’s A Grind Coffee House, visit http://www.itsagrind.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.itsagrind.com/franchise/.

