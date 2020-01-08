It’s A Grind Coffee House’s Winter Menu Offers Both Guilt-Free and Indulgence

Seasonal Menu Features Less Sugar Options & Decadent Beverages that will Indulge Your Senses

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) It’s A Grind Coffee House, a neighborhood destination serving premium signature coffees in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere since 1994, is ringing in the new decade with beverage options designed to surprise and delight the senses. Whether guests prefer decadent drinks or are looking for less sugary beverage choices, coffee-lovers will enjoy experiencing the NEW Toasted Vanilla Brown Sugar and Guilt-Free Tuxedo drinks! As always, guests who love to brew It’s A Grind’s high-quality coffee at home can purchase the brand’s wide variety of whole beans in stores, including the popular single origin Comasagua El Tranquilo from Comasagua, El Salvador, available for a limited time.

The Guilt-Free Tuxedo Mocha featuring an off-the-menu blend of half white and half milk chocolate, packs all the flavor with less than half the sugar of traditional mochas. All guilt-free Tuxedo selections are also available over ice and can be made with non-fat milk to reduce calories. The new Toasted Vanilla Brown Sugar beverages, available as a mocha, blended and over ice, are a delicious indulgence and meant to be sipped and savored.

“We typically see two New Year’s resolutions amongst our guests—they either want to adopt a healthier lifestyle or vow to savor life’s every moment; so we wanted to support both because they are equally important commitments to make!” said Rosemary Doody, Director of Marketing for It’s A Grind Coffee House. “For those resolving to save money in the new year, brewing our aromatic whole beans at home is a smart way to go!”

Guests may enjoy the following It’s A Grind Coffee House winter offerings through March 8, 2020:

NEW! Toasted Vanilla Brown Sugar Over Ice – It’s A Grind’s handcrafted recipe features its famous espresso blend mixed with milk, vanilla custard and caramel flavors, poured over ice

– It’s A Grind’s handcrafted recipe features its famous espresso blend mixed with milk, vanilla custard and caramel flavors, poured over ice Toasted Vanilla Brown Sugar Iced Blended – It’s A Grind’s icy blend of espresso mixed with milk, vanilla and caramel flavors, topped with whipped cream and Maui brown sugar

– It’s A Grind’s icy blend of espresso mixed with milk, vanilla and caramel flavors, topped with whipped cream and Maui brown sugar Toasted Vanilla Brown Sugar Latte – a blend of It’s A Grind’s espresso, whole milk, vanilla custard and caramel flavors topped with whipped cream and Maui brown sugar

a blend of It’s A Grind’s espresso, whole milk, vanilla custard and caramel flavors topped with whipped cream and Maui brown sugar Guilt-Free Tuxedo Mocha – steamy 2% milk, espresso, dark chocolate and white chocolate flavorings, also available with fat-free milk

– steamy 2% milk, espresso, dark chocolate and white chocolate flavorings, also available with fat-free milk Guilt-Free Tuxedo Over Ice – It’s A Grind’s espresso mixed with 2% milk, dark and white chocolate flavors and poured over ice, also available with fat-free milk

– It’s A Grind’s espresso mixed with 2% milk, dark and white chocolate flavors and poured over ice, also available with fat-free milk Comasagua El Tranquilo Whole Beans – honey and caramel with a hint of hazelnut accented with citrus and chocolate notes, round body and bright acidity

– honey and caramel with a hint of hazelnut accented with citrus and chocolate notes, round body and bright acidity Comasagua El Tranquilo Cold Brew – It’s A Grind’s toddy made with the new whole bean from El Salvador mixed with water and poured over ice

With a commitment to whole bean quality, It’s A Grind offers a wide variety of 100% Arabica Whole Beans, hand-packed in custom sizes making it easy for coffee lovers to find their perfect flavor, blend or single-origin beans. The company’s extensive lineup of aromatic whole beans are available in 12 oz., half-pound and one-pound bags allowing fans to enjoy their favorite brews at home or in the office. With a selection of over a dozen whole bean offerings, It’s A Grind makes finding the perfect roast, as well as heading into the new year, a fun and rewarding journey.

It’s A Grind’s locations feature an unpretentious and quirky environment that invites guests to come as they are and relax while enjoying a premium signature coffee. The brand sources its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe including its limited time only Comasagua El Tranquilo Whole Beans, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility.

Available through March 8, 2020, the Toasted Vanilla Brown Sugar and Guilt-Free Tuxedo beverages will be featured on It’s A Grind’s menu alongside fan-favorite espresso drinks, iced blended coffee creations, cold brew, and freshly made breakfast sandwiches and pastries. For the full menu and locations, visit www.itsagrind.com.

About It’s A Grind

It’s A Grind Coffee House is a neighborhood destination serving high quality signature coffee in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. Founded in 1994, It’s A Grind Coffee House serves different blends of specialty coffee, roasted in Southern California and brewed fresh each day. Each location offers espresso beverages, iced blended coffee creations, freshly made breakfast sandwiches and a variety of foods. The company was recently ranked a #9 Coffee franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List and took home eight awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. The brand currently has 20 locations in the U.S. and eight internationally. For more information on It’s A Grind Coffee House, visit http://www.itsagrind.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.itsagrind.com/franchise/.

