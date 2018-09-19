It’s A Grind Coffee House Now Open in Oakland

Longtime Trendsetter in Specialty Coffee Opens in New Seminary Point Shopping Center

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) It’s A Grind Coffee House, a neighborhood destination serving specialty coffee in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere, is thrilled to announce the opening of its Oakland location in the recently built Seminary Point shopping center. The unique coffee house concept is operated by husband and wife team, Gagandeep Cheema and Yadvir Kaur of Grind Coffee LLC. It’s A Grind is proud to offer many diverse blends of specialty coffee, signature espresso beverages, iced blended coffee creations and freshly-made breakfast sandwiches to the Oakland community.

“We’re excited to officially welcome guests to their neighborhood It’s A Grind where we strive to provide a welcoming and creative environment for locals to sip and savor our signature coffees and espresso beverages,” said It’s A Grind franchisee, Gagandeep Cheema. “Since opening, we’ve loved getting to know our neighbors and are looking forward to meeting more new faces and serving the Oakland community for many years to come.”

Founded in 1994 in Long Beach, California, It’s A Grind Coffee House has been a longtime trailblazer in the specialty coffee segment, from its intricate brew process and signature blends to creating an inviting space for guests to relax and enjoy their favorite caffeinated creation. Featuring an innovative mix of menu items, It’s A Grind is continually introducing flavorful hot beverages, refreshing Ice Blended drinks and more. The brand sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s fulltime master roaster.

It’s A Grind Oakland is located in the recently developed Seminary Point shopping center at 2521 Seminary Ave. Suite #3, Oakland, CA 94605, and can be reached at (510) 969-7714. Hours of operation are Mondays through Fridays from 5:30 am to 8 pm and Saturdays and Sundays 7 am to 7 pm.

To view the full menu, visit www.itsagrind.com.

About It’s a Grind

It’s A Grind Coffee House is a neighborhood destination serving high quality signature coffee in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. Founded in 1994, It’s A Grind Coffee House serves many diverse blends of specialty coffee roasted in the company’s Southern California headquarters and brewed fresh in each location every day. Each location also offers espresso beverages, iced blended coffee creations, freshly made breakfast sandwiches and a variety of foods. Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisor and leading wholesale coffee roaster, acquired It’s A Grind Coffee House in 2014 and is growing the brand through franchising. There are currently 18 It’s A Grind locations in the U.S. and eight internationally. For more information on It’s A Grind Coffee House, visit http://www.itsagrind.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.itsagrind.com/franchise/.

