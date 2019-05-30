It’s a Grind Coffee House Named a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur

Leading Specialty Coffee Franchise Ranked #9 in the Coffee Category on Magazine’s Annual List

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) It’s A Grind Coffee House, a neighborhood destination serving high quality signature coffee in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere, was recently ranked #9 in the coffee category of Entrepreneur magazine’s Top Food Franchises list. This list recognizes the top 200 food-based companies, ranked within their respective categories, (such as Baked Goods, Pizza, and Sandwiches) based on data submitted for Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® ranking.

It’s A Grind Coffee House has become a neighborhood destination, with 20 locations serving up premium signature coffees in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. The 25-year-old brand sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s two fulltime roasters. Each location is independent and well-connected with an unpretentious, quirky personality that invites guests to come as they are and relax while enjoying world class coffee.

“Being ranked amongst the best coffee franchises in the business is a proud moment for us and we’re excited to add this accolade to our growing list of achievements,” said Sam Ferreira, President of It’s A Grind Coffee House. “As our sales continue to rise and we experience more franchise interest in new and existing territories, we’re confident It’s A Grind will continue to be acknowledged as an excellent franchising opportunity. We’ve recently opened two new locations within the last year and we’re excited for what the future holds.”

Entrepreneur’s 2019 Top Food Franchises rankings were determined using the company’s Franchise 500 formula, which is a comprehensive evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. It’s A Grind’s position on the list shows is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity and position as a leading coffee franchise investment.

To view It’s A Grind and the other Top Food Franchises, pick up the June issue of Entrepreneur, available now on newsstands. For the coffee franchise’s full menu and locations, please visit www.itsagrind.com.

About It’s a Grind

It’s A Grind Coffee House is a neighborhood destination serving high quality signature coffee in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. Founded in 1994, It’s A Grind Coffee House serves several different blends of specialty coffee, roasted in Southern California and brewed fresh each day. Each location also serves espresso beverages, iced blended coffee creations, freshly made breakfast sandwiches and a variety of foods at all times throughout the day. The company was recently ranked a #9 Coffee franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List and took home eight awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roasters, acquired It’s A Grind Coffee House in 2014 with plans to grow the brand through franchising. The brand currently has 20 locations in the U.S. and eight internationally. For more information on It’s A Grind Coffee House, visit http://www.itsagrind.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.itsagrind.com/franchise/.

Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

Chelsea@powerhousecomm.com