It’s A Grind Coffee House Launches Flavor-Fall Drink Lineup

Specialty Coffee Franchise Unveils Seasonal Cinnamon Spice Cake & Pumpkin Spice Beverages

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) It’s A Grind Coffee House, your neighborhood destination serving premium signature coffees in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere, is excited to announce its fall lineup of seasonal beverages is now available. Available in three sizes, It’s A Grind’s new Cinnamon Spice Cake and the fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice lattes and ice blended coffees will be offered for a limited time. Also, back by popular demand is the brand’s Pumpkin Spice flavored whole beans featuring a creamy pumpkin pie flavor perfectly accented with cinnamon and nutmeg, ideal for guests who wish to brew this aromatic seasonal roast in the comfort of their own homes.

“As fall approaches, we’re shifting gears to create excitement for all the comforts the season has to offer; from cooler weather to the welcome scents, colors and flavors, we’re thrilled to be brewing seasonal flavors helping guests embrace the fall spirit!” said Sam Ferreira, president of Retail Food Group – USA. “We love rolling out festive flavors that our regulars look forward to every year, and our new Cinnamon Spice Cake beverages along with our tried and true Pumpkin Spice truly deliver on the comforting tastes of autumn.”

It’s A Grind Fall seasonal menu items include:

Cinnamon Spice Cake Latte – This recipe is handcrafted with silky steamed whole milk, Madagascar vanilla powder, It’s A Grind espresso blend, cake batter and glazed cinnamon bun syrups, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon powder.

– This recipe is handcrafted with silky steamed whole milk, Madagascar vanilla powder, It’s A Grind espresso blend, cake batter and glazed cinnamon bun syrups, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon powder. Cinnamon Spice Cake Iced Blended – This mouthwatering beverage is ice blended with 2% milk, Madagascar vanilla powder, It’s A Grind espresso blend, cake batter and glazed cinnamon bun syrups, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon powder.

– This mouthwatering beverage is ice blended with 2% milk, Madagascar vanilla powder, It’s A Grind espresso blend, cake batter and glazed cinnamon bun syrups, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon powder. Pumpkin Spice Latte – A fan favorite, this latte is handcrafted with silky steamy whole milk, It’s A Grind espresso blend, pumpkin pie sauce, Madagascar vanilla powder, topped with whipped cream and additional pumpkin pie sauce.

– A fan favorite, this latte is handcrafted with silky steamy whole milk, It’s A Grind espresso blend, pumpkin pie sauce, Madagascar vanilla powder, topped with whipped cream and additional pumpkin pie sauce. Pumpkin Spice Iced Blended – This recipe features an icy blend of It’s A Grind espresso, 2% milk, Madagascar vanilla powder, pumpkin pie sauce, topped with whipped cream and even more pumpkin pie sauce.

– This recipe features an icy blend of It’s A Grind espresso, 2% milk, Madagascar vanilla powder, pumpkin pie sauce, topped with whipped cream and even more pumpkin pie sauce. Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte – This recipe is handcrafted with 2% milk, It’s A Grind espresso blend, pumpkin pie sauce, Madagascar vanilla powder and our signature crunchy ice.

It’s A Grind sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s fulltime master roaster.

Available through November 4, the Cinnamon Spice Cake and Pumpkin Spice offerings will be featured on It’s A Grind’s menu alongside fan-favorite espresso beverages, iced blended coffee creations, and freshly made breakfast sandwiches and pastries. For the full menu and locations, please visit www.itsagrind.com.

About It’s a Grind

It’s A Grind Coffee House is a neighborhood destination serving high quality signature coffee in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. Founded in 1994, It’s A Grind Coffee House serves several different blends of specialty coffee, roasted in Southern California and brewed fresh each day. Each location also serves espresso beverages, iced blended coffee creations, freshly made breakfast sandwiches and a variety of foods at all times throughout the day. Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roasters, acquired It’s A Grind Coffee House in 2014 with plans to grow the brand through franchising. The brand currently has 18 locations in the U.S. and eight internationally. For more information on It’s A Grind Coffee House, visit http://www.itsagrind.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.itsagrind.com/franchise/.

Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

Chelsea@powerhousecomm.com