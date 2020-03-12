It’s A Grind Coffee House Introduces Its “Spring Dream” Beverage Lineup

Seasonal Menu Features the Return of Fan Favorite Vanilla Bean Dream

Santa Fe Springs, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Whether you’re in the mood for hot or cold, It’s A Grind Coffee House has you covered with the return of one of its most popular flavor creations, the Vanilla Bean Dream! To satisfy diehard vanilla-lovers, It’s A Grind has brought back its deliciously refreshing Vanilla Bean Dream Iced Blended and Over Ice drinks, along with a rich and creamy Vanilla Bean Dream Latte. The brand has also highlighted its wildly popular Funky Monkey Iced Blended drink in the spring lineup, which combines the delicious flavors of chocolate, banana and real peanut butter.

“Last year we debuted our Vanilla Bean Dream beverages made with aromatic vanilla bean, creamy custard and It’s A Grind’s famous espresso, and they were such a hit we decided to resurrect them in our spring menu,” said Rosemary Doody, Director of Marketing for It’s A Grind Coffee House. “Our spring drink roster is fresh and fun like the season, but it also reflects our commitment to taking our guest feedback seriously and satisfying their requests to bring back fan-favorites as often as we can.”

For a limited time, guests may enjoy the following It’s A Grind spring menu items:

Vanilla Bean Dream Iced Blended – an icy blend of espresso, 2% milk, vanilla bean and vanilla custard flavors, topped with whipped cream and vanilla custard sauce.

– an icy blend of espresso, 2% milk, vanilla bean and vanilla custard flavors, topped with whipped cream and vanilla custard sauce. Vanilla Bean Dream Over Ice – a tasty drink handcrafted with espresso, 2% milk, vanilla bean and vanilla custard flavors, served over ice.

– a tasty drink handcrafted with espresso, 2% milk, vanilla bean and vanilla custard flavors, served over ice. Vanilla Bean Dream Latte – made with steamy whole milk, espresso, vanilla bean and vanilla custard flavors, topped with whipped cream and vanilla custard sauce.

– made with steamy whole milk, espresso, vanilla bean and vanilla custard flavors, topped with whipped cream and vanilla custard sauce. Funky Monkey Iced Blended – an icy blend of espresso, 2% milk, creamy cocoa powder, banana flavor, real peanut butter and chocolate shavings. (Note: This beverage is a year-round favorite and always available to order.)

With a commitment to whole bean quality, It’s A Grind offers a wide variety of 100% Arabica Whole Beans, hand-packed in custom sizes making it easy for coffee lovers to find their perfect flavor, blend or single-origin beans. The company’s extensive lineup of aromatic whole beans are available in 12 oz., half-pound and one-pound bags allowing fans to enjoy their favorite brews at home or in the office. With a selection of over a dozen whole bean offerings, It’s A Grind makes finding the perfect roast a fun and rewarding journey.

It’s A Grind, a neighborhood destination serving premium signature coffees in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere, sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility. Each location is independent and well-connected with an unpretentious, quirky personality that invites guests to come as they are and relax while enjoying world class coffee.

Available through May 31, 2020, the Vanilla Bean Dream beverages will be featured on It’s A Grind’s menu alongside fan-favorite espresso drinks, iced blended coffee creations, cold brew, and freshly made breakfast sandwiches and pastries. For the full menu and locations, visit www.itsagrind.com .

About It’s A Grind

It’s A Grind Coffee House is a neighborhood destination serving high quality signature coffee in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. Founded in 1994, It’s A Grind Coffee House serves different blends of specialty coffee, roasted in Southern California and brewed fresh each day. Each location offers espresso beverages, iced blended coffee creations, freshly made breakfast sandwiches and a variety of foods. The company was recently ranked a #9 Coffee franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List and took home eight awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. The brand currently has 20 locations in the U.S. and eight internationally. For more information on It’s A Grind Coffee House, visit http://www.itsagrind.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.itsagrind.com/franchise/ .