It’s A Grind Coffee House Has Been Rockin’ the Local Pour Since ’94

Specialty Coffee Leader Goes Totally ‘90s to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Since 1994 It’s A Grind Coffee House has been a neighborhood destination for high quality signature coffee served in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere; and this summer the brand is giving mad props to the ‘90s in honor of its 25th year in business! It’s A Grind is paying tribute to its founding decade and everything that made the ‘90s glorious, from the slang and music to the fashion and fads, with themed drinks and all-out ‘90s throwback pricing.

Created as a nod to the decade’s fashion where tie-dye made a big comeback, the NEW Tie-Dyed Electric Blue Lemonade joins It’s A Grind’s summer menu for a limited time. The brand is also highlighting its most popular beverages of the ‘90s including the White Chocolate Mocha Iced Blended, White Mocha Over Ice and White Chocolate Mocha (hot) that were often enjoyed at It’s A Grind Coffee Houses while guests attended open mic nights featuring poetry readings, live art and acoustic performances. To commemorate It’s A Grind’s founding year, the brand is offering 94¢ throwback pricing on small (12 oz.) drip coffees throughout the summer at participating stores on select days.

Founded in 1994 by Marty Cox and Louise Montgomery in Long Beach, California, It’s A Grind was built to be reminiscent of a lived-in home, with the goal that everyone who visited for a freshly brewed coffee felt comfortable enough to stay a while. In 2014, It’s A Grind was acquired by Retail Food Group – USA and has since opened several new locations, currently with 20 units in operation, and further expansion on the horizon.

“We are proud to celebrate the fact that we’ve been rockin’ the local pour since ‘94 and, since the ‘90s is arguably one of the best decades for pop culture, we thought it would be a great anniversary theme to have some fun with our guests!” said Sam Ferreira, President of It’s A Grind Coffee House. “Our anniversary is a chance to remind our fans what It’s A Grind Coffee House is all about and why creating a comforting environment to enjoy a gourmet cup of coffee is such a big part of our DNA.”

It’s A Grind Summer Menu Highlights Include:

NEW! Tie-Dyed Electric Blue Lemonade – a colorful, icy blend of lemonade with hints of sweet orange in every bright blue sip (Note: this beverage is available for a limited time only, now through September 1)

a colorful, icy blend of lemonade with hints of sweet orange in every bright blue sip (Note: this beverage is available for a limited time only, now through September 1) White Chocolate Mocha – made with steamy whole milk, It’s A Grind’s signature espresso, white chocolate flavors, topped with whipped cream

made with steamy whole milk, It’s A Grind’s signature espresso, white chocolate flavors, topped with whipped cream White Mocha Over Ice – handcrafted with It’s A Grind’s signature espresso, 2% milk and white chocolate flavors, served over ice

handcrafted with It’s A Grind’s signature espresso, 2% milk and white chocolate flavors, served over ice White Mocha Iced Blended – an icy blend of It’s A Grind’s signature espresso, 2% milk, creamy white chocolate and vanilla flavors, topped with whipped cream

With a commitment to whole bean quality, It’s A Grind offers their wide variety of 100% Arabica Whole Beans hand-packed in custom sizes making it easy for coffee lovers to find their perfect flavor, blend or single-origin beans. The company’s exciting lineup of aromatic whole beans are available in 12 oz., one-pound and half-pound bags allowing fans to enjoy their favorite brews in the comfort of their own home. With a selection of more than a dozen premium single origin, signature blends and flavored offerings, It’s A Grind makes finding the perfect roast a fun and rewarding journey.

It’s A Grind has become a neighborhood destination with 20 locations serving up premium signature coffees in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. The quarter of a century-old brand sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s two fulltime roasters. Each location is independent and well-connected with an unpretentious, quirky personality that invites guests to come as they are and relax while enjoying world class coffee.

Ferreira continued, “It’s A Grind has built a loyal customer base of coffee enthusiasts who appreciate our knowledgeable baristas and our variety of beans that we source from unique regions around the world, and then roast to perfection in small batches from our private roasting facility, ensuring only the highest quality beans make it into your cup.”

Available through September 1, the refreshing new Tie-Dyed Electric Blue Lemonade will be featured on It’s A Grind’s menu alongside fan-favorite espresso beverages, iced blended coffee creations, cold brew, and freshly made breakfast sandwiches and pastries. For the full menu and locations, please visit www.itsagrind.com.

About It’s A Grind

It’s A Grind Coffee House is a neighborhood destination serving high quality signature coffee in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. Founded in 1994, It’s A Grind Coffee House serves several different blends of specialty coffee, roasted in Southern California and brewed fresh each day. Each location also serves espresso beverages, iced blended coffee creations, freshly made breakfast sandwiches and a variety of foods at all times throughout the day. The company was recently ranked a #9 Coffee franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List and took home eight awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roasters, acquired It’s A Grind Coffee House in 2014 with plans to grow the brand through franchising. The brand currently has 20 locations in the U.S. and eight internationally. For more information on It’s A Grind Coffee House, visit http://www.itsagrind.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.itsagrind.com/franchise/.

Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

Chelsea@powerhousecomm.com