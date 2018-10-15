It’s Fajita Fiesta Time at Genghis Grill

America’s premier create-your-own stir-fry chain introduces new Southwestern-inspired recipes

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Genghis Grill is embracing its Texas roots with new Southwestern-inspired recipes.

The premier create-your-own stir-fry chain offers so much more than traditional Asian flavors. With Genghis Grill’s Fajita Fiesta, guests will experience new Southwestern-inspired recipes, like Fajita Steak and Chicken Bowls, and build-your-own Shrimp Tacos. Yes, Genghis Grill has tortillas, too!

Guests can now pair these new recipes with $5 Signature Margaritas and even customize their ‘rita by adding one (or more) of six different flavors to the mix.

“We wanted to showcase the fact that Genghis Grill offers a lot more than traditional Asian flavors, which is why we are featuring Fajitas and Shrimp Tacos,” CEO Jim Vinz said. “This year is Genghis Grill’s 20th anniversary, so we are honoring our Texas roots with these Southwestern recipes. We are excited to show everyone several new ways to Genghis; a lot of our guests didn’t even know that we offer build-your-own tacos. We hope that everyone will take this opportunity to try something new. At Genghis, the possibilities are endless.”

Genghis Grill is the place where guests can forge their own flavor by creating custom bowls filled with exactly what they are craving. Given the 80 different, fresh ingredients offered, almost any diet can be accommodated. From paleo, whole 30 and gluten-free to vegan and vegetarian, it can be made at Genghis Grill.

To learn more about Genghis Grill’s menu or to find the location nearest you, visit genghisgrill.com.

About Genghis Grill

Founded in 1998, Genghis Grill is the leading build-your-own stir-fry chain, renowned for its fresh, hot and healthy food, and its interactive dining experience. At Genghis Grill, guests can forge their flavor by creating a bowl filled with exactly what they are craving. Customers start at the famous Fresh Market Bar where they choose from over 80 fresh ingredients and flavorful sauces. Then, they hand their bowl to our grill masters who cook their creation to perfection on a large, circular grill. Genghis Grill owns and franchises operations at 61 restaurants system-wide. For more information, visit genghisgrill.com and follow Genghis Grill on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

