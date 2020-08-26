It’s Election Season, After All – Vote for Your 2021 Hooters Calendar Cover Girl!

Make Your Voice Count and Select Your Favorite of More Than 80 Hopeful Hooters Calendar Cover Girls

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hooters , the original American wing joint, invites everyone to cast their vote for one of 83 select Hooters Girls at Hooters.com/CalendarVote – one of whom will appear on the cover of the 2021 Hooters Calendar. The digital polls are open now through September 9 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

The ‘Top 5’ will be flown to Clearwater, Fla., for a private photoshoot for the coveted spot. The cover girl – and 2021 Hooters Calendar – will then be revealed worldwide in November.

You have the chance to cast your vote far more than just once, though! In fact, you can vote up to five times in any 24-hour period. When making your selection, just register with your phone number to make it count towards the results.

The 83 Hooters Girl candidates for the cover of the 2021 Hooters Calendar (and the hometown Hooters location they represent) include:

Ali Furlow (Denham Springs, La.)

Allie Roberts (Lonetree, Colo.)

Alyssa Wickman (Dayton, Ohio)

Amberly Hall (Downtown Nashville, Tenn.)

Angela Porter (Naples, Fla.)

Averey Tressler (Mesa, Ariz.)

Becky Hines (Fort Smith, Ark.)

Bri Miller (Schaumburg, Ill.)

Brittany Lawson (King of Prussia, Pa.)

Brochelle Davis (Downtown Nashville, Tenn.)

Cameron Dione (Roswell, Ga.)

Carina Hernandez (Seabrook, Texas)

Cayle Lambert (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Chloe Miller (Yukon, Okla.)

Danielle Magda (Sarasota, Fla.)

Dianangelie Rivera (Kissimmee East, Fla.)

Dyman Miller (Daytona Beach, Fla.)

Eden Davis (Abilene, Texas)

Elle Smith (Lexington, Ky.)

Emily Johnson (Orange Park, Fla.)

Gavin Leger (Lakeland, Fla.)

Grayson Payne (Kennesaw, Ga.)

Hannah Wilcoxson (Tulsa, Okla.)

Hayley Marion (Springfield, Mass.)

Iana Lindley (Horn Lake, Miss.)

Jada Sutton (Roseville, Mich.)

Janelle Lucero (San Mateo, N.M.)

Jordan Hoyl (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Jordan Savage (Sanford, Fla.)

Kasandra Muro (Downtown Fort Worth, Texas)

Kassie Zullo (Mission Valley, Calif.)

Katie Pedrazas (Huntsville, Ala.)

Kimi McFarland (Costa Mesa, Calif.)

Kyaira Wood (Castleton, Ind.)

Lauren Tyler (New York)

Leah Hart (Chantilly, Va.)

Lexi Hiles (Penn Ave, Okla.)

Lindsay Lynch (Merrillville, Ind.)

Lizzie Polenzani (Gurnee, Ill.)

Lyrik Hunter (Mesquite, Texas)

Mackenzie Carney (Johns Pass, Fla.)

Madison Novo (Weston, Fla.)

Mattie Sowdon (International Drive, Fla.)

Maude Smith (Kingston Pike, Tenn.)

Maya Dow (San Mateo, N.M.)

Megan Jefferson (Fairview Heights, Ill.)

Michaela Banks (Westbank, La.)

Morgan Ramos (Toledo, Ohio)

Payton Brown (Sanford, Fla.)

Samantha Powers (Fairview Heights, Ill.)

Shelbe Boudreaux (Houma, La.)

Sidney Pickman (Dupont, Ky.)

Sloan Davis (Lansing, Ill.)

Sofia Kasuli (Clearwater, Fla.)

Somer Bishop (Clearwater, Fla.)

Taylor Bronson (Overland Park, Kan.)

Tia Spencer (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Tyler Suess (Rockford, Ill.)

Victoria Lauren (New York)

Yasmeen Reaves (South Myrtle Beach, S.C.)

Visit Hooters.com/CalendarVote to make your voice heard for which Hooters Girl you want to appear on the cover of the 2021 Hooters Calendar in one of the biggest polls of the season! Fan voting is hugely important as it represents 40 percent of the total score along with the calendar committee votes which account for 60 percent of the total score.

