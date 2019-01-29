Perhaps you've heard it's going to be cold in Chicago on Wednesday?

Most schools have canceled classes, and many companies are advising their employees to stay away. This means that there will be a lot of people stuck at home, and those people will get hungry. And if I know anything, it’s that few things taste as great in the middle of winter as piping-hot pizza. This makes Wednesday, when temperatures may dip below -20 degrees, something of a perfect storm for delivery pizza.

Obviously, while you're perfectly warm wrapped up in blankets bingeing whatever show Netflix's algorithm deems appropriate for you, a delivery person has to trudge through the frightful weather. Which leads to one very important question: Is it ever too cold for delivery pizza?

Most pizzeria owners I contacted responded with the exact same line.

“It’s never too cold for pizza delivery,” wrote Richard Aronson, owner of My Pi Pizza (2010 N. Damen Ave.). In fact, he worried that because of the "over-the-top" warnings from meteorologists, "people plan like it’s the end of the world.” He added: “They go to the grocery store in advance and stock up. Pizza delivery isn’t what it used to be." Aronson claims that the best pizza delivery days are when the weather is "bad but not too bad."

But many pizzerias will be altering their delivery hours. Lou Malnati's (various locations) will stop taking delivery orders at 8 p.m. Tuesday and will make a decision about Wednesday this afternoon. "During this harsh weather, our primary objective is to keep our employees safe," writes Meggie Lindberg, the brand manager for the Chicago-based deep dish pizzeria chain. "We also want to serve our customers and make sure we are aware and sensitive to our staff that rely on the hours they work."

Delivery zones may be smaller if you use a service like Caviar. "While it's never too cold for pizza, Caviar does limit a delivery driver's radius when it gets super cold," says Rachel Smith, co-owner of Pizzeria Bebu (1521 N. Fremont St.). That could mean that you won't be able to order from restaurants that are normally in your delivery area. "People's safety is more important than pizza," says Smith.

If it gets as cold as weather forecasters are predicting, expect more places to shut down completely. When I first heard from Bill Jacobs, owner of Piece Brewery and Pizzeria (1927 W. North Ave.), he responded by email that he didn’t think it was “ever too cold for pizza delivery.” He even related some of the precautions that he was taking with the delivery drivers, to help keep them safe. But he’s changed his mind. “We will not be open tomorrow,” writes Jacobs. “Too dangerous.”

To be sure, it's going to be very bad out there Wednesday. While some places will definitely be open and ready to sell you some pizza, try to show the delivery person some respect. Oh, and definitely tip well.

