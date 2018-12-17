ISO: Recipes to get back on track in '19

“After Christmas, I’m going on a diet.”
How many times have you said that? I know I have.
But for many, that vow to eat better and exercise more doesn’t last.
Resolve to make 2019 the year we eat better.
That includes tastier, too. Just because a recipe is lower in fat, carbs or salt doesn’t mean it can’t be delicious.
I want your recipes for healthy meals, especially those that come together in a flash on a busy week night.
Send them to: jsheehan@mcall.com. Include your name and hometown and any interesting facts about your recipe or how you came to start making it.
