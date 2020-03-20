Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks Steps Up During Trying Times by Donating Meals to Local Senior Citizens

Island-inspired restaurant donates meal to local senior centers for every adult entrée purchased

San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dedicated to helping the communities it serves through these trying times, Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks is making waves by teaming up with local senior citizen centers to ensure residents receive regular meals.

Beginning today, March 19, every Islands location will donate one free meal directly to a local senior citizen center when an adult entrée is purchased through curbside pickup or takeout.

WHAT: For every full-price, adult entrée purchased, Islands will donate one free meal to a local senior citizen center. Excludes entrées sold through third-party delivery.

WHEN: Beginning March 19, for a limited time.

WHERE: All Islands locations are participating.

“This crisis has created many segments within our communities that are in desperate need of support,” said President Michael Smith. “One segment that the crisis has impacted severely is our elderly population. Constantly evolving mandates and regulations have made it extremely difficult for this group to get groceries and meals. That’s why we are doing what we can to help make sure that they receive regular meals. We will get through this crisis by helping each other, and showing compassion and understanding for everyone in our communities.”

“As with the entire restaurant industry, we are struggling to keep our doors open and our team employed,” continued Smith. “We believe this offer will not only help our community and our guests, but it will enable us to try and keep as many of our team members employed. We are doing everything possible to weather this massive storm and stay in business so we can bring back all of our dedicated team members. We ask for everyone’s support during this unprecedented time.”

To enjoy island-inspired cuisine while also giving back to your community, call your local Islands restaurant to order pick-up or delivery. To find the location nearest you, visit islandsrestaurants.com/locations.

For more information, visit islandsrestaurants.com and follow Islands on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .