Island Wing Company Announces New Manager and Artist Mateo Blanco at Hunters Creek Location





( RestaurantNews.com ) Island Wing Company at Hunters Creek located at 2079 W Town Center Blvd. , Orlando, is pleased to announce Mateo Blanco as their Front House Manager.

Mateo Blanco has made a splash in many creative fields over the years. He has received national attention for his depictions of pop culture icons using unusual media, from a portrait of Jennifer Lawrence made of peanuts to a bust of Batman made of Smarties.

“Along with his other responsibilities, Mateo will also spearhead our Social Media programs. Mateo is a Professional Artist so we are excited to see how he brings his artistic creativity to our restaurant. Mateo hopes to instill the same values in his employees, teaching a new generation how to work with passion and discipline. Please come out to see Mateo and enjoy the Island vibes that he is bringing to the Island Wing Company at Hunters Creek.”

~ Steve McCunney, Owner, IWC, Hunters Creek

In his new role, he will bring two of his passions together, looking to provide impeccable service and a delicious meal to all visitors, building on the great reputation of Island Wing Company.

“This new role is an extension of my creative vision. I love food and I often use it in my work. I am also passionate about interacting with people and making them happy.”

~ Mateo Blanco, IWC, New Front House Manager

About Island Wing Co.

The first Island Wing Company restaurant opened in 2012. The concept was created by a pair of free-thinking restaurant entrepreneurs who happen to love Island life. Owners, Eric and Delora Jenrich, had already spearheaded the development of a highly successful 300 unit restaurant chain based in Destin, FL. They paired their vision with an amazing team with decades of restaurant and franchise experience and created the Island Wing Company franchise. For more information, please visit www.islandwing.com/locations/hunters-creek-orlando-fl/ .

